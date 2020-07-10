You have a Whatsapp-based business? Here’s how to share catalogues with potential customers

Embracing WhatsApp as your e-commerce storefront comes with a number of things to learn. WhatsApp Business isn’t like the normal WhatsApp and there are a number of features made with eCommerce in mind.

Catalog are one such feature. Business owners can use the feature to create a mobile storefront that shows off the products or services they have available.

How to share products or services with customers

You can share your products or services with new and existing customers by sharing your catalog.

advertisement

Share your catalog in an individual chat or group chat

Open a chat in the WhatsApp Business app. Tap the attachment icon next to the text field. Then, tap Catalog. Tap Send all items at the top.

Share products or services in an individual chat or group chat

Open a chat in the WhatsApp Business app. Tap the attachment icon next to the text field. Then, tap Catalog. Select the product(s) or service(s) you wish to share. Tap Send.

Share the entire catalog through Catalog Manager

Open the WhatsApp Business app >Settings > Business Tools > Catalog. Once you are on Catalog Manager, tap the link icon at the top right. You can then share the entire catalog with your contacts or potential buyers anywhere by selecting any of the options: Send link via WhatsApp Business : to share the catalog link with others over WhatsApp

: to share the catalog link with others over WhatsApp Copy Link : copies the link

: copies the link Share Link: to share the catalog over email or other messaging apps.

Share an individual product or service through Catalog Manager

Open the WhatsApp Business app > Settings > Business Tools > Catalog. From Catalog Manager, select the item you wish to share. Then, tap the link icon at the top right. You can then share the specific item in your catalog with your contacts or potential buyers anywhere by selecting any of the options: Send link via WhatsApp Business : to share the selected item link with others over WhatsApp

: to share the selected item link with others over WhatsApp Copy Link : copies the link

: copies the link Share Link: to share the selected item over email or social channels.

Catalog and item links can’t be customized before sharing as they’re auto-generated