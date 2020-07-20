ZIMSTAT have shut down their offices after employees tested positive for COVID-19

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) has closed down operations after employees tested positive for the Coronavirus. This shut down means that their scheduled training programs which were to be held this week (20th to the 25th of July) have been called off.

On the 18th of July ZIMSTAT ordered its staff not to come in to work. This was prompted by positive COVID-19 tests at their Kaguyi offices as well as the Public Services Commission Harare to Chitungwiza bus service which takes employees to and from work

ZIMSTAT Director General Taguma Mahonde wrote the following:

“Following the incidence of COVID 19 positive cases at Kaguvi and in the Public Service Commission Harare – Chitungwiza bus, all ZIMSTAT staff are kindly requested to stop reporting for duty with immediate effect. We have engaged City of Harare to disinfect our offices and they are yet to respond. In view of the above, all planned Census mapping training programs scheduled for 20th to 25th July 2020 are hereby cancelled. Staff members will be advised when it is safe to return to work.”

The Ministry of Finance was last week forced to close their offices because some employees tested positive.

The case count in Zimbabwe has spiked over the past weeks.

Please stay safe and observe the COVID-19 Guidelines.