Zoom security flaw allows hackers to target users running Windows 7

Slovenian cybersecurity firm ACROS Security has discovered a vulnerability in the popular video conferencing software Zoom. Researchers at the firm revealed that users running Windows 7 or older are at risk of hackers gaining access their computers.

This vulnerability known as “zero-day“, doesn’t affect Zoom client users running Windows 8 or Windows 10. Windows 7 users who may have been up to date with the extended security updates are still vulnerable.

ACROS reported the vulnerability to Zoom and have released an update to their 0patch to prevent attacks till Zoom make an official fix available.

“According to our guidelines, we’re providing these micropatches to everyone for free until Zoom has fixed the issue or made a decision not to fix it. To minimize the risk of exploitation on systems without 0patch, we’re not publishing details on this vulnerability until Zoom has fixed the issue, or made a decision not to fix it, or until such details have become public knowledge in any way.” Mitja Kolsek CEO of ACROS Security

The recommendation is to upgrade to a newer version of Windows. Microsoft stopped supporting Windows 7 on the 15th of January. This means that bugs and problems found in the software are unlikely to get fixed.