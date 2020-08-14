CBZ system upgrades causing service disruption

CBZ Holding has released a statement addressing challenges their customers have been facing. The statement is as follows:

CUSTOMER NOTICE



To our Valued Customers,

We would like to thank you for your continued support and advise that we are in the process of refining the system as we finalize the upgrade. As a result, please bear with us for intermittent challenges being experienced transacting on our platforms. We are working flat out to resolve them. Thank you for your patience and we sincerely apologize for any inconveniences caused.