advertisement

Home » Banking » CBZ system upgrades causing service disruption

CBZ system upgrades causing service disruption

Posted by Staff Writer

CBZ Holding has released a statement addressing challenges their customers have been facing. The statement is as follows:

CUSTOMER NOTICE


To our Valued Customers,
We would like to thank you for your continued support and advise that we are in the process of refining the system as we finalize the upgrade. As a result, please bear with us for intermittent challenges being experienced transacting on our platforms. We are working flat out to resolve them. Thank you for your patience and we sincerely apologize for any inconveniences caused.

advertisement
CBZ Bank

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.