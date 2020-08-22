[Download] Ministry of Finance Progress on Economic and Structural Reforms in Zimbabwe

Minister for Finance Mthuli Ncube delivered a report on the Progress on Economic and Structural Reforms in Zimbabwe. The presentation shows the effects of the measures taken by the Finance Ministry and the Government as they try to manage Zimbabwe’s economic situation.
The presentation looks at:
- Vision 2030
- The Transitional Stabilisation Program (TSP)
- Economic and structural reforms under TSP
- Governance and institutional reforms
- Emerging challenges and mitigatory measures
- Reform trajectory
For any of you who may be interested in reading the full report click the link below:
