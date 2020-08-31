[Download] POTRAZ DNS policy framework draft

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) back in 2019 issued a consultation paper on the DNS (Domain Name System) Framework for Zimbabwe. The regulatory body has now issued a statement announcing a draft framework document that is now open for public comments:

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) is reviewing the current Domain Name System (DNS) Framework for Zimbabwe, pursuant to the Authority’s mandate of administering numbering and naming resources for the country. As a follow-up to the public consultations conducted in 2019, the Authority now presents a draft framework for your comments.

By this notice, POTRAZ hereby invites public input or comments to the DNS Policy Framework which is available for downloading from the POTRAZ website: www.potraz.gov.zw or the POTRAZ Facebook and Twitter Social Media Platforms, https://www.facebook.com/Potraz.zw/ or https://twitter.com/Potraz_zw (@potraz_zw). Any views, comments or queries should be directed to POTRAZ or emailed to dnaapotraz.gov.zw.

This Public Consultation process runs until 31 October 2020.

