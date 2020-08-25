DStv M-Net Movie channels are getting a facelift

Following up on the Supersport channel renaming. DStv seems to be giving the M-Net movie channels the same treatment. In an announcement made by DStv Zimbabwe, the M-Net movie channels will now have a new format.

More of a merger of M-Net Movie channels than a facelift

The M-Net movie range of channels will be streamlined into four themed units which DStv say will make viewing choices easier and quicker.

“The concept of this change is to make it easier for viewers to source movies, through providing focus channels and by streamlining the overall line-up into four genre-driven units” advertisement Liz Dziva, Public Relations Manager, MultiChoice Zimbabwe

MNet Movies 1 (Channel 104) available to DStv Premium subscribers, will feature comedy, animated, children’s, family, romance and drama films

MNet Movies 2 (Channel 106) available to DStv Premium subscribers will be showing action, fantasy, Sci-Fi, horror and thrillers.

MNet Movies 3 (Channel 107) available to DStv Premium and Compact subscribers will be screening action, fantasy, adventure, sci-fi, comedy, family, drama and South African film

MNet Movies 4 (Channel 108) available to all DStv viewers, will feature action, comedy, family, animated, drama and South African films

The movies that were featured on M-Net Smile and M-Net Premier will be incorporated into M-Net Movies 1. M-Net Movies 2 will absorb content from M-Net Action+. Lastly, the M-Net Action and All-Stars will now be part of M-Net Movies 3 and the M-Net Pop Up channel housed on channel 111 will remain as is.

The new-look channel lineup will be activated at midday on the 1st of September 2020.