advertisement

Home » Telecommunications » Econet has released new prices

Econet has released new prices

Econet Logo at their HQ
Posted by Valentine Muhamba

Following Telecel and NetOne, Econet has released new prices for out of bundle voice, data and SMS. These prices take effect from the fourth of August:

Dear Valued Customer


Please note our Voice, Data & SMS out of bundle tariffs as per regulatory approval effective 4 August 2020.

advertisement


Voice – ZWL$0.0722 per second

Data – ZWL$0.8668 per MB

SMS – ZWL$1.0980 per SMS


To access Voice & Data bundles, dial *143#
To access new SMS bundles, dial *140#

All prices are inclusive of taxes.

Econet Wireless

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

One thought on “Econet has released new prices

  1. How I “hate” that “per second” figure for calls. It’s practically “dumb.” I prefer the per minute figure though billing remains per second.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.