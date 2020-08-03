Following Telecel and NetOne, Econet has released new prices for out of bundle voice, data and SMS. These prices take effect from the fourth of August:
Please note our Voice, Data & SMS out of bundle tariffs as per regulatory approval effective 4 August 2020.
Voice – ZWL$0.0722 per second
Data – ZWL$0.8668 per MB
SMS – ZWL$1.0980 per SMS
To access Voice & Data bundles, dial *143#
To access new SMS bundles, dial *140#
All prices are inclusive of taxes.Econet Wireless
How I “hate” that “per second” figure for calls. It’s practically “dumb.” I prefer the per minute figure though billing remains per second.