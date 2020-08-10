Facebook is inviting African e-commerce startups to their accelerator program

Facebook recently posted an invite for African e-commerce startups to apply for their accelerator program. The 12-week long non-equity program focuses on networking, training, and mentorship for entrepreneurs.

“In this critical time, Facebook is doubling down on commerce and accelerating its work to enable every business to sell online and help people gain inspiration, discover and buy the products they love. Our commerce vision is one unified shopping experience across all Facebook apps. We can’t achieve this alone, so we are looking for startups to build technology with us.”

The commerce startups Facebook is looking for

With their headquarters in Africa, Europe or the Middle East

B2B (Business to Business) or B2B2C (Business to Business to Customer) startups with Seed to Series A maturity

Evidence of significant progress in business growth and revenue

A product that is focused on driving value for customers.

Groundbreaking technology and research

Diverse and focused leadership team that is hungry to learn from and collaborate with Facebook.

Facebook is looking for the following commercial solutions:

Technology that makes it quick and easy for companies to upload and manage their inventory online.

Solutions that enrich product catalogue functionality and intelligence

Shopping experiences that help buyers in their consideration phase to make more informed purchase decisions

New and interesting solutions that drive innovation and enhance shopping experiences

The benefits of this program

Mentorship, selected participants will have a dedicated Facebook mentor who will provide guidance on the development of their product as well as business growth.

Training and workshops, Facebook says they will be providing a comprehensive content program that encompasses product innovation and business growth in the commerce space.

Facebook products and technologies. Facebook says that they will avail their family of products and technologies to selected applicants.

Networking. This opportunity will give selected applicants the chance to connect with e-commerce startups in Europe, the Middle East and other startups in Africa.

I think this is an interesting opportunity, besides the number of things that can be learned from an organisation as large as Facebook. A chance to have some access to Facebook’s tools and technology should be an enlightening experience for those selected.

Applications for this program close on the 31st of August 2020, and those interested can apply here.