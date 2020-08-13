First-ever combined forex auction results are in, rate now at 82.56

The first-ever combined forex auction (SMEs and Grand Auction) results are in. The Reserve bank last week decided to merge the two auctions after what seemed to have been a test run of the SMEs Auction.
The results are as follows:
|SME Auction #2
|Main Auction #8
|Amount Allotted
|USD789 866.02
|USD17 981 174.01
|Highest Rate
|90.0000
|90.0000
|Lowest Rate
|80.0000
|77.0160
|Lowest Accepted Rate
|80.0000
|77.0160
|Total Bids
|USD789 866.02
|USD17 981 174.01
|Number of Bids Recieved
|75
|171
|Number of Bids Disqualified
|15
|15
Weighted Average Rate 82.5608
|Purpose
|Amount Alloted Main Auction (USD)
|Amount Alloted SME Auction (USD)
|Raw Materials
|7 638 735.47
|235 721.60
|Machinery and Equipment
|2 939 205.80
|148 685.35
|Consumables
|2 530 257.93
|145 872.68
|Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals
|1 421 435.64
|97 023.36
|Services (Loans, Dividends and Disinvestments)
|1 353 774.00
|67 416.87
|Retail and Distribution
|1 215 715.17
|70 746.16
|Fuel. Electricity and Gas
|475 820.00
|0
|Paper and Packaging
|406 230.00
|24 400.00
|TOTAL
|17 981 174.01
|789 866.02
Grand Total USD18 771 040.43
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.