First-ever combined forex auction results are in, rate now at 82.56

The first-ever combined forex auction (SMEs and Grand Auction) results are in. The Reserve bank last week decided to merge the two auctions after what seemed to have been a test run of the SMEs Auction.

The results are as follows:

SME Auction #2 Main Auction #8 Amount Allotted USD789 866.02 USD17 981 174.01 Highest Rate 90.0000 90.0000 Lowest Rate 80.0000 77.0160 Lowest Accepted Rate 80.0000 77.0160 Total Bids USD789 866.02 USD17 981 174.01 Number of Bids Recieved 75 171 Number of Bids Disqualified 15 15

Weighted Average Rate 82.5608

Purpose Amount Alloted Main Auction (USD) Amount Alloted SME Auction (USD) Raw Materials 7 638 735.47 235 721.60 Machinery and Equipment 2 939 205.80 148 685.35 Consumables 2 530 257.93 145 872.68 Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals 1 421 435.64 97 023.36 Services (Loans, Dividends and Disinvestments) 1 353 774.00 67 416.87 Retail and Distribution 1 215 715.17 70 746.16 Fuel. Electricity and Gas 475 820.00 0 Paper and Packaging 406 230.00 24 400.00 TOTAL 17 981 174.01 789 866.02 Reserve bank of Zimbabwe

Grand Total USD18 771 040.43

