Foreign Exchange Auction results, rate now at 83.3994

The third combined Main and SMEs Forex Auction have concluded. The local currency slumped marginally again this week from ZWL$82.9184 last week to ZWL$83.3994 this week to the United States Dollar.
The results are as follows:
|SME Auction #4
|Main Auction #10
|Amount Allotted
|US$960 791.84
|US$14 064 871.90
|The Highest Rate
|88.0000
|88.0000
|The Lowest Rate
|75.0000
|80.0000
|Lowest Accepted Rate
|75.0000
|80.0000
|Total Bids Accepted
|US$960 791.84
|US$14 064 871.90
|Number of Bids Received
|85
|139
|Number of Bids Disqualified
|10
|33
Forex Auction Weighted Average Rate: ZWL$83.3994
|PURPOSE
|Amount Allotted SME Auction (US$)
|Amount Allotted Main Auction (US$)
|Raw Materials
|207 931.76
|4 970 224.02
|Machinery and Equipment
|162 741.26
|3 870 515.84
|Consumables (incl Spare, Tyres, Electricals)
|151 749.85
|1 671 224.20
|Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals
|140 450.41
|1 470 373.59
|Services (Loans, Dividends, Disinvestments, etc)
|137 101.50
|843 215.51
|Retail and Distribution (Incl. Food, Beverages, etc)
|98 700.00
|766 098.49
|Fuel, Electricity and Gas
|32 797.06
|358 564.78
|Paper and Packaging
|29 320.00
|114 655.47
|Total
|960 791.84
|14 064 871.90
Grand Total US$15 025 663.74
