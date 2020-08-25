advertisement

Foreign Exchange Auction results, rate now at 83.3994

The third combined Main and SMEs Forex Auction have concluded. The local currency slumped marginally again this week from ZWL$82.9184 last week to ZWL$83.3994 this week to the United States Dollar.

The results are as follows:

SME Auction #4Main Auction #10
Amount Allotted US$960 791.84US$14 064 871.90
The Highest Rate 88.000088.0000
The Lowest Rate 75.000080.0000
Lowest Accepted Rate 75.000080.0000
Total Bids Accepted US$960 791.84US$14 064 871.90
Number of Bids Received 85139
Number of Bids Disqualified1033

Forex Auction Weighted Average Rate: ZWL$83.3994

PURPOSEAmount Allotted SME Auction (US$)Amount Allotted Main Auction (US$)
Raw Materials 207 931.764 970 224.02
Machinery and Equipment 162 741.263 870 515.84
Consumables (incl Spare, Tyres, Electricals)151 749.851 671 224.20
Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals140 450.411 470 373.59
Services (Loans, Dividends, Disinvestments, etc)137 101.50843 215.51
Retail and Distribution (Incl. Food, Beverages, etc)98 700.00766 098.49
Fuel, Electricity and Gas32 797.06358 564.78
Paper and Packaging29 320.00114 655.47
Total960 791.8414 064 871.90
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Grand Total US$15 025 663.74

