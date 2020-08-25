Foreign Exchange Auction results, rate now at 83.3994

The third combined Main and SMEs Forex Auction have concluded. The local currency slumped marginally again this week from ZWL$82.9184 last week to ZWL$83.3994 this week to the United States Dollar.

The results are as follows:

SME Auction #4 Main Auction #10 Amount Allotted US$960 791.84 US$14 064 871.90 The Highest Rate 88.0000 88.0000 The Lowest Rate 75.0000 80.0000 Lowest Accepted Rate 75.0000 80.0000 Total Bids Accepted US$960 791.84 US$14 064 871.90 Number of Bids Received 85 139 Number of Bids Disqualified 10 33

Forex Auction Weighted Average Rate: ZWL$83.3994

PURPOSE Amount Allotted SME Auction (US$) Amount Allotted Main Auction (US$) Raw Materials 207 931.76 4 970 224.02 Machinery and Equipment 162 741.26 3 870 515.84 Consumables (incl Spare, Tyres, Electricals) 151 749.85 1 671 224.20 Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals 140 450.41 1 470 373.59 Services (Loans, Dividends, Disinvestments, etc) 137 101.50 843 215.51 Retail and Distribution (Incl. Food, Beverages, etc) 98 700.00 766 098.49 Fuel, Electricity and Gas 32 797.06 358 564.78 Paper and Packaging 29 320.00 114 655.47 Total 960 791.84 14 064 871.90 Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Grand Total US$15 025 663.74

