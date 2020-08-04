Forex Auction number 7, rate now at 80.47

This week’s foreign exchange auction has been completed and the results are as follows:
- Amount Allotted US$ 18 531 336.74
- The Highest Rate ZWL$ 87.00
- The Lowest Rate ZWL$ 70.00
- The Lowest Bid Accepted Rate ZWL$ 78.00
- Total Bids: US$ 19 773 961.25
Weighted Average Rate ZWL$80.4663
|PURPOSE
|AMOUNT ALLOTTED
|Raw materials
|7,566,099.30
|Machinery and Equipment
|4,506,804.60
|Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals
|1,710,908.75
|Retail and Distributions
|1,444,143.82
|Consumables
|1,326,311.90
|Services
|1,221,265.77
|Fuel, Electricity and Gas
|552,802.60
|Paper and Packaging
|203,000.00
|TOTAL
|18 531 336.74
