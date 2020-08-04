Forex Auction number 7, rate now at 80.47

This week’s foreign exchange auction has been completed and the results are as follows:

Amount Allotted US$ 18 531 336.74

The Highest Rate ZWL$ 87.00

The Lowest Rate ZWL$ 70.00

The Lowest Bid Accepted Rate ZWL$ 78.00

Total Bids: US$ 19 773 961.25

Weighted Average Rate ZWL$80.4663

PURPOSE AMOUNT ALLOTTED Raw materials 7,566,099.30 Machinery and Equipment 4,506,804.60 Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals 1,710,908.75 Retail and Distributions 1,444,143.82 Consumables 1,326,311.90 Services 1,221,265.77 Fuel, Electricity and Gas 552,802.60 Paper and Packaging 203,000.00 TOTAL 18 531 336.74 Reserve bank of Zimbabwe

advertisement