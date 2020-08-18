Government to use video conferencing tool built by Zimbo

A video-conferencing software platform built by Zimbabwean Richard Chinomona was launched today and will be adopted by our government with the announcement event scheduled for tomorrow.

According to press communication, Glue Virtual Platform is “Africa’s first virtual communication and collaboration platform conceived and developed by Africans.”

Features

GlueVP is a ZOOM-like platform and the following use-cases have been proposed;

A cybersecurity solution – GlueVP says it can “assist African states in dealing with cybersecurity issues…”. It’s not clear what that means in plain terms.

The platform is said to have end to end encryption for secure communication;

GlueVP will allow governments to host cabinet meetings (with features which include presentations sharing, video sharing capabilities, Multi-User Whiteboard etc).

Below are the price-tiers for GlueTV:



It will be interesting to see if there is anything that distinguishes Glue from Zoom – which the government already uses. The government will most likely explain why GlueVP is their platform of choice. I assume that explanation will be the fact that its made by a Zimbabwean.