Ministry of Education launches digital library with free books

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE) has launched an application/website hosting hundreds of free books and comics. The site will no doubt help hundreds of children with access to reading materials at no cost.

MoPSEs library is based on Odilo which allows organisations to create libraries from over 3 million pieces of content. The platform has been used by other Ministries of Education in countries such as Chile and Colombia.

Browsing through the platform, there’s content for all stages from Grade 1 to Form 6. There are even books for preschoolers which is nice. Parents/Tutors can also track their child’s reading progress by simply linking their email to the kid’s account.

The ODILO solution also provides a secure way to upload/distribute the Ministry’s content. Local publishers will also be able to add their books while protecting their copyrights and controlling access.

The solution is designed to reduce barriers to learning. Content can be safely accessed offline and the app/site across devices – computers, tablets and mobile phones, from school, and home.