Multichoice announces new sets of decoders – DStv Streama & Xplora Ultra

Yesterday, Multichoice announced a new set of DStv decoders; Xplora Ultra and Streama. The new decoders come as no surprise considering that earlier this year, MultiChoice announced that DStv would come bundled with Netflix.

The current DStv hardware doesn’t support any streaming apps so it makes sense that newer hardware is now being announced.

Xplora Ultra

The most talked-about feature of Xplora Ultra is the fact that the new decoder can stream content in 4K resolution which is higher than the current Full HD offered by Showmax on existing PVR decoders.

This is not to say Multichoice content will be delivered in 4K. Only content from Netflix and Amazon will reach the 4K threshold at launch.

Our DStv Explora Ultra brings the best of two worlds together by introducing streaming apps, adding depth to the entertainment offering available. It also sees the addition of built-in Wi-Fi, making it easier to connect to the Internet Multichoice

Xplora Ultra also supports Dolby Atmos but this will only work if a viewer has speakers that can take advantage of the technology. Multichoice confirmed that the new Xplora decoder will come with a new remote.

Users upgrading from existing Xplora decoders won’t need any new hardware apart from the decoder. Existing smart LNB cables and 80cm dish works just fine.

DStv Streama

DStv Streama will be a streaming-only set top box. Unlike the Xplora Ultra customers won’t need a DStv subscription to use this. Customers will be able to subscribe for Showmax. Judging from the remote above, YouTube will also come pre-installed on the box. It is rumoured that Netflix and Amazon Prime Video will also be part of new hardware offered by DStv.

DStv Streama users will be able to stream content from DStv, Showmax and YouTube as well as stream music via the Joox app, check the weather by using the People’s Weather app and check the latest fixtures, results and scores via the SuperSport app.