Nyaradzo Group launches self-service portal

Following the introduction of their chatbot, Sahwi and the ever-increasing need to have information readily available, Nyaradzo Group has now launched their self-service portal.

This self-service platform is available to their clients via their website. The idea is to give their clients autonomy in their interaction with the business as well as to make information easily accessible for their convenience.

The platform enables a client to do the following:

View their policy details (family covered, policy plan etc.)

Edit their information (email, residential address, phone number)

View their payment history and outstanding balance

The client will be able to make payments using mobile money platform (Ecocash and OneMoney)

View Sahwira Bureau de Change rates

Browse through a catalogue of the product offerings under Nyaradzo Life Assurance Company

Get a quote on the different policy offerings and apply for a policy

To access the portal, simply click the “Login” button on the top right corner of the Nyaradzo Group website or use the link here.