Sasai adds useful WiFi finder to list of features

So when I browsed through, Sasai yesterday whilst working on the article for their new Moments feature – I clearly wasn’t thorough enough. In the bottom right corner is another new feature – WiFi Finder. I only came to know about this after Sasai sent a press release in relation to the new feature.

WiFi Finder is a self-explanatory name – the feature allows users to identify hotspots at which they can access “affordable data”. Cassava is partnering with the Liquid Telecom Group to roll out this service in the following countries;

Zimbabwe

Kenya

Tanzania

Uganda

Rwanda

DRC

South Africa

From the press material shared, the rollout will be conducted in phases over the next few months.

From my time with Sasai WiFi Finder it seemed like the feature hadn’t rolled out to me as I couldn’t locate any hotspots near me. The one frustration I had with the feature is that after opening it – I had to manually zoom in to find my location.

Considering how expensive data has become over the course of the year, this feature will probably help a number of people looking to access free WiFi Hotspots close to them.

In the application, you can choose to show WiFi hotspots upto a distance of 2KM and new users will actually be greeted by WiFi hotspots nearby. Users will also receive additional services such as distinct indoor and outdoor WiFi hotspot markers, directions to WiFi hotspots, session usage, range and signal strength details.

We see this launch as a critical piece in the social digital inclusion agenda we are driving on the continent, Through Sasai Wi-Fi Finder, we plan to establish an expansive network of data access points across Africa and build ‘Africa’s Missing Network’ through partnering with broadband providers, Internet Service Providers and local community hubs. Darlington Mandivenga – Chief Executive Officer Cassava