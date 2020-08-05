SMSes may be a living fossil to users in Zimbabwe, but they are still widely used in other industries

SMSes are in many respects a relic from a time before internet based messaging platforms. At one point they were the only means by which text was sent digitally on mobile devices. There are those of a certain age who remember trying to say as much as they could in the 160 characters available.

To you and me now there are rare occasions when sending an SMS may be considered a primary mode of communication. The decline of Person-to-Person (P2P) SMS traffic is because of a number of factors which include:

Internet penetration maybe creeping slowly in Africa but it is gaining ground. And through social media and internet based messaging platforms SMSes aren’t a first option any more.

Internet’s based messaging apps like WhatsApp, WeChat, Telegram, Signal (and social media messaging) have taken off. They offer greater security and features that aren’t available through SMS.

The advent of Rich Communication Services protocol (RCS) has many calling it the replacement for SMS.

Paying for SMSes when weighed against the bundles available for platforms like WhatsApp and all that WhatsApp has to offer means that people gravitate more to the service that gives them more for their money.

Even though internet services are expensive there has been an up tick in internet usage in Zimbabwe:

Year Data Traffic (MB) 2012 209 147 909 2013 490 936 084 2014 1 695 368 025 2015 3 682 870 182 2016 8 093 668 309 2017 15 360 926 083 2018 27 279 187 245 2019 35 733 078 669 POTRAZ

This isn’t only to do with messaging services, there are a number of opportunities online that have made the internet, although expensive, a necessity.

A2P overtaking P2P

The decline of P2P SMSes doesn’t mean that the service as whole is going away. Over the last decade or so there has been a rise in Application-to-Person (A2P) services.

A2P is a type of SMS sent from an application to a subscriber. This kind of messaging may be sometimes referred to as, enterprise or business SMS. There is a stark contrast between the decline of revenue from P2P SMS when compared to the strides that A2P SMS has made over the years.

“Unfortunately for most telcos, P2P SMS has become essentially value-less, since they have had to bundle unlimited SMS into mobile tariffs to remain relevant to their customers, an increasing number of whom use chat apps such as WhatsApp, WeChat and Facebook Messenger.” Pamela Clark-Dickosn, Practice Leader of Ovum’s Communications and Social Team

Ovium’s projection calculated that by 2021 the A2P SMS revenue will exceed that of P2P SMS. The figure they arrived at for A2P SMS revenue (in 2021) is US$42 billion globally, and A2P traffic will be less than half that of P2P.

On the telecoms side of things, it is more viable to offer Bulk SMS services to corporations. They charge per message and these companies usually have a very large database of clients to inform about a number of things. Econet and NetOne have bulk SMS services available for those who may need them.

There are also a number of independent companies in Zimbabwe that offer bulk SMS services:

All the above mentioned companies require any prospective clients to have their own database.

What do businesses use SMSes for?

Alerts and notifications

I’m sure we are all familiar with the SMS notifications we get from banks or mobile money service providers like EcoCash. Be it a confirmation of a transfer, balance enquiry or notification of a deposit. All of those messages are provided for by either through a telecommunications company or an independent bulk SMS service.

This isn’t limited to just corporations. In this public health crisis we are in, we have all received messages from the Ministry of Health about COVID-19 preventive measures. Emergency SMSes have been used by governments in cases of extreme weather conditions, natural disasters, military threats, chemical spills, and mass shootings. Events like these are time sensitive and the best way to get the word out is through SMS because it will reach the most people.

Mobile Marketing

Marketing is a field that aims to maximise the reach of any platform. SMSes are no exception, globally the A2P mobile marketing industry was valued at US$53.07 billion and according to Market Watch will grow to US$79.50 billion in 2024.

In Africa SMS marketing does well because of the cost of smartphones, the slow wider rollout of 4G technology on the continent. This may, however change with more affordable smartphone slowly making their way to the market. As those devices make their way to the market, SMS marketing is still a viable means to advertise products to customers.

On that note

Back in 2013 POTRAZ (Post and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe), issued a regulatory circular on unsolicited SMSes. The circular was prompted by a deluge of messages that were sent to people. POTRAZ identified that some MNOs (Mobile Network Operators) had invited companies and third parties to advertise their products, services and even register subscribers through bulk messaging.

This was seen as a privacy issue and the directive to MNOs was to only send bulk messages to people that opt in to receiving those messages. I haven’t yet seen advertisements that are outside the products and services that my network service provider is offering.

For companies that may want to advertise they are required to have their database of contacts that have opted in to the SMS based advertisements.

Two-Factor Authentication

We have all at some point changed our password on an email service and have received a text from the service provider with a code to type in to proceed. It could also have been a case to better secure our email in the event that someone tried to illegally access it.

SMSes are a quick and effective means to getting this information to users. This isn’t only confined to emails, some applications during registration, as a means of verification send codes through SMS. It’s an understated service that goes a long way to protecting information and services.

Is the steady upward trend going to continue for A2P?

This is a difficult question because there are signs that allude to affirm the steady rise but there are also developments that say otherwise. In Africa the reach of technology may mean that A2P may continue to be a viable means of corporations and businesses to get their services and products to their customers.

The advent of social media and messaging app based chatbots may spell the end for Bulk SMSes. But there are companies that build SMS based chatbots. The advantage of SMS chatbots is that they reach anyone with a mobile device regardless of its capabilities. Until there is some universality in smartphones, SMS may still have a place. On the other hand there are service provider charges associated with SMSes even when using a chatbot. It may just be simpler not to diversify communications to an SMS based chatbot because customers will need credit to use it.

SMSes are still a tool for widespread information when it comes to emergencies and announcements on a national level. There is a greater level of interaction with internet based services but when it comes to time sensitive issues that need the nationwide broadcast SMSes are still more universal than the other services.

Omni-channel communication in Zimbabwe is still reliant on SMS as well as, e-mail, voice and WhatsApp (contact or chatbot). A wide net is always good when it comes to meeting customer needs where ever they may be or whatever means of communication they may have at their disposal. This is especially important in areas that don’t have internet services. The only viable alternatives in situations like that, even though it will cost more than a WhatsApp bundle, are voice and SMS.