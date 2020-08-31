TelOne increases prices for internet packages

TelOne has increased the prices for their internet packages. This is, of course, following on ZOL’s price adjustment last week. TelOne prices, however, look to have taken a massive leap from the last price increase late last month.

The new prices are as follows:

These prices take effect from the 6th of September 2020

advertisement

TelOne Residential Broadband Packages

Package Download Cap US$ RTGS Home Basic 10 GB 12.00 1 082.00 Home Basic Night 20 GB 16.00 1 407.00 Home Extra 15 GB 14.00 1 190.00 Home Plus 30 GB 22.00 1 840.00 Home Plus Night 60 GB 28.00 2 381.00 Home Premier 60 GB 37.00 3 139.00 Home Premier Night 120 GB 48.00 4 004.00 Home Boost 200 GB 54.00 4 545.00 Infinity Pro 500 GB 79.00 6 602.00 Intense Uncapped (FUP) 107.00 8 983.00 TelOne

SME Broadband Packages

Package Download Speed Download Cap US$ ZWL$ Infinity Supreme 20 Mbps Uncapped* (FUP) 134.00 11 255.00 Intense Extra 50 Mbps Uncapped* (FUP) 180.00 15 043.00 TelOne

Blaze LTE Packages

Package Download Cap US$ ZWL$ Blaze Lite 8GB 11.00 974.00 Blaze Xtra 15GB 18.00 1,515.00 Blaze Boost 20GB 18.00 1,948.00 Blaze Ultra 40GB 29.00 3,129.00 Blaze Trailblazer 100GB 44.00 4,762.00 Blaze Supernova Uncapped* (FUP) 87.00 9,416.00 TelOne

Public Wifi

Package US$ ZWL$ 1GB 1.00 108.00 2.5GB 2.00 216.00 6GB 3.00 325.00 Internet Cafe 1.00 108.00 TelOne

You can compare and contrast with the previous TelOne price increase using the link here

internet and voice recharge Quickinternet and voice recharge Account number: Service: Choose a service TelOne ADSL/Fibre TelOne Voice Packages: Choose a package Choose a package TestVoucher - ZWL 0.09 Home Basic - ZWL 262.00 Home Extra - ZWL 280.00 Home Basic Night - ZWL 331.00 Home Plus - ZWL 435.00 Home Plus Night - ZWL 559.00 Home Basic - ZWL 722.00 Home Premier - ZWL 731.00 Home Extra - ZWL 794.00 Home Basic Night - ZWL 938.00 Home Premier Night - ZWL 942.00 Home Boost - ZWL 1050.00 Home Plus - ZWL 1227.00 Infinity Pro - ZWL 1548.00 Home Plus Night - ZWL 1587.00 Intense - ZWL 2087.00 Home Premier - ZWL 2092.00 Infinity Supreme - ZWL 2609.00 Home Premier Night - ZWL 2670.00 Home Boost - ZWL 3030.00 Intense Extra - ZWL 3478.00 Infinity Pro - ZWL 4401.00 Intense - ZWL 5988.00 Infinity Supreme - ZWL 7504.00 Intense Extra - ZWL 10029.00 Choose a package Prepaid Voice $20 - ZWL 20.00 Voice On Net $50 - ZWL 50.00 Prepaid Voice $50 - ZWL 50.00 Prepaid Voice $100 - ZWL 100.00 Prepaid Voice $500 - ZWL 500.00 Prepaid Voice $1000 - ZWL 1000.00 Prepaid Voice $2000 - ZWL 2000.00 Prepaid Voice $5000 - ZWL 5000.00 Prepaid Voice $10000 - ZWL 10000.00 WhatsApp number: Eco Cash number: Account number: {{^success}} {{error_message}} {{/success}} {{error_message}} Account number: Services: Choose a service {{#services}} {{name}} {{/services}} Services: Choose a service Packages: Choose a package {{#packages}} {{service_name}} - {{price_zwl}} {{/packages}} Packages: Choose a package WhatsApp number: Eco Cash number: {{^success}} {{error_message}} {{/success}} {{error_message}} Buy You're buying for using Is that correct? Yes No If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.