TelOne increases prices for internet packages

TelOne has increased the prices for their internet packages. This is, of course, following on ZOL’s price adjustment last week. TelOne prices, however, look to have taken a massive leap from the last price increase late last month.
The new prices are as follows:
These prices take effect from the 6th of September 2020
TelOne Residential Broadband Packages
|Package
|Download Cap
|US$
|RTGS
|Home Basic
|10 GB
|12.00
|1 082.00
|Home Basic Night
|20 GB
|16.00
|1 407.00
|Home Extra
|15 GB
|14.00
|1 190.00
|Home Plus
|30 GB
|22.00
|1 840.00
|Home Plus Night
|60 GB
|28.00
|2 381.00
|Home Premier
|60 GB
|37.00
|3 139.00
|Home Premier Night
|120 GB
|48.00
|4 004.00
|Home Boost
|200 GB
|54.00
|4 545.00
|Infinity Pro
|500 GB
|79.00
|6 602.00
|Intense
|Uncapped (FUP)
|107.00
|8 983.00
SME Broadband Packages
|Package
|Download Speed
|Download Cap
|US$
|ZWL$
|Infinity Supreme
|20 Mbps
|Uncapped* (FUP)
|134.00
|11 255.00
|Intense Extra
|50 Mbps
|Uncapped* (FUP)
|180.00
|15 043.00
Blaze LTE Packages
|Package
|Download Cap
|US$
|ZWL$
|Blaze Lite
|8GB
|11.00
|974.00
|Blaze Xtra
|15GB
|18.00
|1,515.00
|Blaze Boost
|20GB
|18.00
|1,948.00
|Blaze Ultra
|40GB
|29.00
|3,129.00
|Blaze Trailblazer
|100GB
|44.00
|4,762.00
|Blaze Supernova
|Uncapped* (FUP)
|87.00
|9,416.00
Public Wifi
|Package
|US$
|ZWL$
|1GB
|1.00
|108.00
|2.5GB
|2.00
|216.00
|6GB
|3.00
|325.00
|Internet Cafe
|1.00
|108.00
You can compare and contrast with the previous TelOne price increase using the link here
