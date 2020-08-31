TelOne increases prices for internet packages

advertisement

Posted by Valentine Muhamba

TelOne has increased the prices for their internet packages. This is, of course, following on ZOL’s price adjustment last week. TelOne prices, however, look to have taken a massive leap from the last price increase late last month.

The new prices are as follows:

These prices take effect from the 6th of September 2020

TelOne Residential Broadband Packages

Package Download CapUS$RTGS
Home Basic 10 GB12.001 082.00
Home Basic Night20 GB16.001 407.00
Home Extra15 GB14.001 190.00
Home Plus 30 GB22.001 840.00
Home Plus Night60 GB28.002 381.00
Home Premier 60 GB37.003 139.00
Home Premier Night120 GB48.004 004.00
Home Boost200 GB54.004 545.00
Infinity Pro500 GB79.006 602.00
Intense Uncapped (FUP)107.008 983.00
SME Broadband Packages

PackageDownload SpeedDownload CapUS$ZWL$
Infinity Supreme20 MbpsUncapped* (FUP)134.0011 255.00
Intense Extra50 MbpsUncapped* (FUP)180.0015 043.00
Blaze LTE Packages

PackageDownload CapUS$ZWL$
Blaze Lite8GB11.00974.00
Blaze Xtra15GB18.001,515.00
Blaze Boost20GB18.001,948.00
Blaze Ultra40GB29.003,129.00
Blaze Trailblazer100GB44.004,762.00
Blaze SupernovaUncapped* (FUP)87.009,416.00
Public Wifi

PackageUS$ZWL$
1GB1.00108.00
2.5GB2.00216.00
6GB3.00325.00
Internet Cafe1.00108.00
You can compare and contrast with the previous TelOne price increase using the link here

