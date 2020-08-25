ZB Bank unveils a VISA prepaid card

ZB Bank in the announcement they made about Kesto diaspora service hub that is meant to tailor services for Zimbabweans living abroad also launched a prepaid VISA card.

In the press statement, ZB said that there will be three types of Visa enabled cards. These are a debit card that can be linked to a NOSTRO account, the second is a Business card that will be issued to companies and the last is a ZB Bank Visa prepaid card that will be issued to individuals.

This prepaid card similar to the Mastercard variant offered by FBC will be available to non-ZB customers. This kind of service is particularly useful for individuals going to study abroad. Having a card you can receive money with especially in emergency situations is vital when abroad.

I was interested in the service they were offering and reach out to find out more about it. There was no information as far as to when this will be available to the public or service charges. But they were able to offer up information about the application requirements:

Less than 3 months old proof of residence

Copy of ID

Latest 2 passport size photos

Minimum deposit US$20 on account opening