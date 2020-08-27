advertisement

ZOL prices in local currency creep up again

Posted by Valentine Muhamba

ZOL has increased local currency prices for their internet packages to match the prevailing Foreign Exchange Rate. The price increase is hardly surprising because this happened last month at around the same time. The new price adjustment takes effect from the 2nd of September 2020.

USD Prices remain unchanged

The prices are as follows:

Package NameDataUSDZWL$
Home
Fibroniks Zoom10GB (Pay As You Go)11917
Fibroniks Lite40GB (Pay As You Go)292,419
Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl40GB (Pay As You Go) + 40GB (Night Owl)352,919
Fibroniks Basic Essentials50GB (Pay As You Go)393,253
Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl50GB (Pay As You Go) + 50GB (Night Owl)473,920
Fibroniks Family Essentials100GB (Pay As You Go)897,423
Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl100GB (Pay As You Go) + 100GB (Night Owl)1058,757
Fibroniks Come Alive150GB (Pay As You Go)1008,340
Fibroniks Family EntertainmentUnlimited14912,427
Fibroniks Modern FamilyUnlimited19916,596
Fibroniks Power PackUnlimited29024,186
Fibroniks Turbo PackUnlimited33928,272
Wibroniks UnlimitedUnlimited1199,925
Office
Wibroniks Nano OfficeUnlimited12510,425
Wibroniks Micro OfficeUnlimited18515,429
Wibroniks Small OfficeUnlimited29524,603
Fibroniks Micro OfficeUnlimited17514,595
Fibroniks Small OfficeUnlimited27522,935
Fibroniks OfficeUnlimited49541,283
Fibroniks Large OfficeUnlimited72560,465

Top-ups

DataValidityUSDZWL$
WiBroniks
2GB15 days + 15 days rollover3250
3GB15 days + 15 days rollover5417
5GB15 days + 15 days rollover10834
10GB15 days + 15 days rollover191,585
15GB30 days + 30 days rollover242,002
20GB30 days + 30 days rollover272,252
25GB30 days + 30 days rollover332,752
30GB30 days + 30 days rollover403,336
60GB30 days + 30 days rollover605,004
100GB30 days + 30 days rollover806,672

Stringing together the two points we have thus far, it appears that ZOL prices in local currency will increase at the end of every month. That, of course, depends on the economic situation remaining the same.

