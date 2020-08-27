ZOL prices in local currency creep up again

ZOL has increased local currency prices for their internet packages to match the prevailing Foreign Exchange Rate. The price increase is hardly surprising because this happened last month at around the same time. The new price adjustment takes effect from the 2nd of September 2020.
USD Prices remain unchanged
The prices are as follows:
|Package Name
|Data
|USD
|ZWL$
|Home
|Fibroniks Zoom
|10GB (Pay As You Go)
|11
|917
|Fibroniks Lite
|40GB (Pay As You Go)
|29
|2,419
|Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl
|40GB (Pay As You Go) + 40GB (Night Owl)
|35
|2,919
|Fibroniks Basic Essentials
|50GB (Pay As You Go)
|39
|3,253
|Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl
|50GB (Pay As You Go) + 50GB (Night Owl)
|47
|3,920
|Fibroniks Family Essentials
|100GB (Pay As You Go)
|89
|7,423
|Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl
|100GB (Pay As You Go) + 100GB (Night Owl)
|105
|8,757
|Fibroniks Come Alive
|150GB (Pay As You Go)
|100
|8,340
|Fibroniks Family Entertainment
|Unlimited
|149
|12,427
|Fibroniks Modern Family
|Unlimited
|199
|16,596
|Fibroniks Power Pack
|Unlimited
|290
|24,186
|Fibroniks Turbo Pack
|Unlimited
|339
|28,272
|Wibroniks Unlimited
|Unlimited
|119
|9,925
|Office
|Wibroniks Nano Office
|Unlimited
|125
|10,425
|Wibroniks Micro Office
|Unlimited
|185
|15,429
|Wibroniks Small Office
|Unlimited
|295
|24,603
|Fibroniks Micro Office
|Unlimited
|175
|14,595
|Fibroniks Small Office
|Unlimited
|275
|22,935
|Fibroniks Office
|Unlimited
|495
|41,283
|Fibroniks Large Office
|Unlimited
|725
|60,465
Top-ups
|Data
|Validity
|USD
|ZWL$
|WiBroniks
|2GB
|15 days + 15 days rollover
|3
|250
|3GB
|15 days + 15 days rollover
|5
|417
|5GB
|15 days + 15 days rollover
|10
|834
|10GB
|15 days + 15 days rollover
|19
|1,585
|15GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|24
|2,002
|20GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|27
|2,252
|25GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|33
|2,752
|30GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|40
|3,336
|60GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|60
|5,004
|100GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|80
|6,672
Stringing together the two points we have thus far, it appears that ZOL prices in local currency will increase at the end of every month. That, of course, depends on the economic situation remaining the same.
