Africa Esports Championship calls on African developers to participate in Game Showcase event

Africa Esports Championship (AEC) recently announced that they are hosting the Africa Games Showcase Invitation. The event is being organised in partnership with LudiqueWorks.

AEC and LudiqueWorks are inviting video game developers and studios to submit their developed games for the showcase which is aimed to “spotlight, highlight and celebrate” video games being developed on the continent.

Submitted games will be reviewed by a global team of judges and will stand a chance to be awarded mentorship, distribution and publishing support.

Criteria for entering the competition is as follows;

Genre (Any)

Playable demo

Mobile (Android or iOS), PC or Console

Language (Swahili, English or French)

Developed by an African based indie developer or video developer studio

If you’re interested in participating in the Africa Games Showcase Invitation register here.