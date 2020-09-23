Africa eSports Championships looking for Zim based intern – Here’s how to apply

We recently reported that Africa eSports Championships (AEC) is back for another year and the Zimbabwean team is looking for an intern who will join them between September and December.

Africa eSports Championship is a collaborative a platform for Esports entities in African to engage its young dynamic demographic for the greater good of Africa.

For the successful applicant, their job will include data collection and making reports. The paid intern position will come with a salary of US$100/month + us$20 for 2 months (September 25 – December 20).

advertisement

How to apply

Interested candidates should send certificates and their resume to; thomas@aec.africa with the deadline for submissions being 24 September (yes, tomorrow) and a starting date of 25 September.