ATU Africa Innovation Challenge 2020 has begun

The African Telecommunications Union (ATU) has begun the ATU Africa Innovation Challenge 2020. The challenge this year has been heavily influenced by the coronavirus pandemic. The contest is looking for solutions that can address problems that have arisen because of COVID-19.

The launch of the competition was set around the theme: How Africa Can Stay above the Impact of COVID-19 through Innovation. The challenge is looking for both long term and short term solutions as well as giving young African innovators opportunities.

ATU Innovation Challenge 2020 prizes

The Winner will receive US$5000.00

First Runner up will receive US$3000.00

Second Runner up will receive US$1000.00

On top of the cash prize, the winner will also engage in mentorship and partner programs as well.

“This challenge will be instrumental in recognizing, testing and highlighting disruptive innovations and new business models that have the capacity to redefine Africa,” John Omo, ATU Secretary General

With the increased pressure applied by the coronavirus pandemic in many African countries and the effect that has had on the youth of the continent. The ATU Africa Innovation Challenge seeks to promote the idea that the ability countries have to prepare themselves for digital solutions could aid in addressing some of the challenges being experienced.

How to apply

Applicants can present their applications and innovations in the registration link below:

Registration Closes on the 14th of September 2020