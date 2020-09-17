BancABC City Hopper charging 2% for city to city remittance

BancABC launched City Hopper today and the one thing that was on all of our minds was how much it would cost? Charges are what makes or breaks a service. So I reached out to BancABC customer services to ask how much it would be to send money via City Hopper, and the service rate is pegged 2% starting from a minimum of US$10.

So where does City Hopper stand against other services

The 2% service fee to send money from city to city within Zimbabwe already puts City Hopper in a far lower bracket than other services. If we are looking at two other remittance services that all one to send money within Zimbabwe, Western Union and Mukuru. The former charges 4% for money sent and the latter is charging 7% for local remittance.

City Hopper is looking like a bargain compared to the other services.

There are, however, location limitations

The current limitation is branch locations. City Hopper will be operating out of the 18 BancABC branches countrywide and Pick’n’Pay Aspindale. They are however planning to expand their locations to make this service available to more people.