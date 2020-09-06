Black Panther comics are free now on ComiXology

Amazon-owned Comixology has made some Black Panther titles free to download. The sale went unannounced and Comixology is offering single issue Black Panther comics for free.

This promotion comes a week after the passing of Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played King T’Challa in the 2018 Marvel blockbuster Black Panther. Boseman battled colon cancer for four years and passed away on the 28th of August.

A subscription wasn’t necessary when I tried this out. I did, however, open a Comixology account and was able to download Black Panther and the Agents of Wakanda comic issue #8.

Some of the titles on offer include the Black Panther series by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Shuri (King T’challa’s younger sister) and the Rise of the Black Panther series.

It’s not clear how long Black Panther comics will be free for. The offer seems to have coincided with Labour Day weekend in the United States. So if you are a fan of the series or just want to give the series a try. Now is probably the best time to snap up some comics before the offer expires.

ComiXology app Android

ComiXology app iOS

