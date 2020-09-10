Dandemutande offering eLearning software for schools and universities

By now, we all know that COVID-19 adversely affected learning at all levels of education. Locally, children have been unable to physically attend school for over half a year now and a number of schools have resorted to eLearning.

Dandemutande saw the need for a learning platform and built the Learning Management System they are offering to educational institutions across the country.

Dandemutande describes the platform as a “blended learning solution of on-demand, virtual learning, and classroom management in a single solution.” The platform is available to all educational institutions from primary to tertiary education.

Feature set

The learning platform has the following features as highlighted by Dandemutande;

External Course Management – provides the ability to enter and manage external course information.

Course Preview – easily preview courses directly from the administrative site prior to deploying.

Bulk Registration – register specified user groups to courses.

Learning Plans – create customized learning plans for your students.

WebEx Integrated – the system is integrated with WebEx, Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

eCommerce – students can purchase courses via credit card, voucher or purchase order.

Self-Registration – the application provides a self-registration module to support the processing of students outside the NetExam system.

In addition to all this, educational institutes can actually brand their site to fit their identity and will upload their own content. Teachers can also track the students progress on within the platform along with setting exams that can be taken online with instants results upon completion.

How many schools have taken this up?

Dandemutande reps we spoke to explained that the product is still new in the market and therefore they haven’t sold it to any schools yet. They did say that they have 3 organisations/schools in the proof of concept stage – taking the phone for a spin.

