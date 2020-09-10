FBC Bank system maintenance to disrupt banking services

FBC Bank will be holding scheduled system maintenance on Sunday the 13th of September 2020. The scheduled maintenance will start from midnight (00:00hrs) to 06:00hrs. During this period all banking services will be unavailable.

FBC Bank released the following statement:

System Maintenance

Dear valued client

Due to a system maintenance exercise scheduled for Sunday, 13 September 2020 from 0000hrs to 0600hrs, kindly note that all banking services will not be available during that time.

We apologize for the inconvenience caused.

