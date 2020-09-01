Foreign Exchange Auction, Zim dollar makes a marginal gain, rate at 83.32

The combined SMEs and Main Foreign Exchange Auction has concluded. This week the local currency made a marginal gain with weighted average sitting at ZWL$83.3209. Last week weighted average and effectively the rate sat at ZWL$83.3994 which is a very small uptick of ZWL$0.0785.

This is the first time that there has been a bounceback of the local currency since the inception of the auction.

The full results are as follows:

SME Auction #5 Main Auction #11 Amount Allotted US$976 403.52 US$15 039 656.10 The Highest Rate 86.0000 87.5000 The Lowest Rate 76.5000 76.0000 Lowest Accepted Rate 76.5000 76.0000 Total Bids Accepted US$976 403.52 US$15 039 656.10 Number of Bids Received 75 154 Number of Bids Disqualified 11 25

Foreign Exchange Auction Weighted Average Rate: ZWL$83.3209

PURPOSE Amount Allotted SME Auction (US$) Amount Allotted Main Auction (US$) Raw Materials 373 003.95 6 050 396.71 Machinery and Equipment 234 793.50 3 540 376.93 Consumables (incl Spare, Tyres, Electricals) 112 721.04 1 307 558.40 Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals 59 584.00 903 605.60 Services (Loans, Dividends, Disinvestments, etc) 92 988.40 1 483 611.12 Retail and Distribution (Incl. Food, Beverages, etc) 53 252.63 1 003 384.34 Fuel, Electricity and Gas – 550 750.00 Paper and Packaging 50 060.00 200 000.00 Total 976 403.52 15 039 656.10 RBZ

Grand Total US$16 016 059.10