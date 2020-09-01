Foreign Exchange Auction, Zim dollar makes a marginal gain, rate at 83.32

The combined SMEs and Main Foreign Exchange Auction has concluded. This week the local currency made a marginal gain with weighted average sitting at ZWL$83.3209. Last week weighted average and effectively the rate sat at ZWL$83.3994 which is a very small uptick of ZWL$0.0785.
This is the first time that there has been a bounceback of the local currency since the inception of the auction.
The full results are as follows:
|SME Auction #5
|Main Auction #11
|Amount Allotted
|US$976 403.52
|US$15 039 656.10
|The Highest Rate
|86.0000
|87.5000
|The Lowest Rate
|76.5000
|76.0000
|Lowest Accepted Rate
|76.5000
|76.0000
|Total Bids Accepted
|US$976 403.52
|US$15 039 656.10
|Number of Bids Received
|75
|154
|Number of Bids Disqualified
|11
|25
Foreign Exchange Auction Weighted Average Rate: ZWL$83.3209
|PURPOSE
|Amount Allotted SME Auction (US$)
|Amount Allotted Main Auction (US$)
|Raw Materials
|373 003.95
|6 050 396.71
|Machinery and Equipment
|234 793.50
|3 540 376.93
|Consumables (incl Spare, Tyres, Electricals)
|112 721.04
|1 307 558.40
|Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals
|59 584.00
|903 605.60
|Services (Loans, Dividends, Disinvestments, etc)
|92 988.40
|1 483 611.12
|Retail and Distribution (Incl. Food, Beverages, etc)
|53 252.63
|1 003 384.34
|Fuel, Electricity and Gas
|–
|550 750.00
|Paper and Packaging
|50 060.00
|200 000.00
|Total
|976 403.52
|15 039 656.10
Grand Total US$16 016 059.10
