Foreign Exchange Auction, Zim dollar makes a marginal gain, rate at 83.32

Posted by Staff Writer

The combined SMEs and Main Foreign Exchange Auction has concluded. This week the local currency made a marginal gain with weighted average sitting at ZWL$83.3209. Last week weighted average and effectively the rate sat at ZWL$83.3994 which is a very small uptick of ZWL$0.0785.

This is the first time that there has been a bounceback of the local currency since the inception of the auction.

The full results are as follows:

SME Auction #5Main Auction #11
Amount AllottedUS$976 403.52US$15 039 656.10
The Highest Rate86.000087.5000
The Lowest Rate76.500076.0000
Lowest Accepted Rate76.500076.0000
Total Bids AcceptedUS$976 403.52US$15 039 656.10
Number of Bids Received75154
Number of Bids Disqualified1125

Foreign Exchange Auction Weighted Average Rate: ZWL$83.3209

PURPOSEAmount Allotted SME Auction (US$)Amount Allotted Main Auction (US$)
Raw Materials373 003.956 050 396.71
Machinery and Equipment234 793.503 540 376.93
Consumables (incl Spare, Tyres, Electricals)112 721.041 307 558.40
Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals59 584.00903 605.60
Services (Loans, Dividends, Disinvestments, etc)92 988.401 483 611.12
Retail and Distribution (Incl. Food, Beverages, etc)53 252.631 003 384.34
Fuel, Electricity and Gas550 750.00
Paper and Packaging50 060.00200 000.00
Total976 403.5215 039 656.10
RBZ

Grand Total US$16 016 059.10

