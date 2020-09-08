Forex Auction results, Zim dollar gains again, rate now at 82.699

The Zim dollar has for the second week in a row appreciated slightly. This week’s Forex Auction results show that the median average is ZWL$82.6993 against last week’s rate of ZWL$83.3209. Last week’s climb was by ZWL$0.0785, and this week there is a slightly more substantial climb of ZWL$0.6216 when compared to last week.

The full Forex Auction results are as follows:

SME Auction #6 Main Auction #12 Amount Allotted US$876 674.44 US$18 334 530.08 The Highest Rate 86.0000 88.0000 The Lowest Rate 73.0000 75.0000 Lowest Accepted Rate 73.0000 75.0000 Total Bids Accepted US$876 674.44 US$18 334 530.08 Number of Bids Received 74 216 Number of Bids Disqualified 15 31

Forex Auction Weighted Average Rate: ZWL$82.6993

PURPOSE Amount Allotted SME Auction (US$) Amount Allotted Main Auction (US$) Raw Materials 255 701.24 8 733 446.74 Machinery and Equipment 226 347.72 3 320 021.02 Consumables (incl Spare, Tyres, Electricals) 218 332.56 2 288 538.49 Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals 66 392.74 293 320.00 Services (Loans, Dividends, Disinvestments, etc) 67 312.18 1 595 142.76 Retail and Distribution (Incl. Food, Beverages, etc) 22 588.00 1 288 763.89 Fuel, Electricity and Gas – 565 297.18 Paper and Packaging 20 000.00 250 000.00 Total 876 674.44 18 334 530.08 RBZ

Grand Total US$19 211 204.52

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.