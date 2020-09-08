Forex Auction results, Zim dollar gains again, rate now at 82.699

The Zim dollar has for the second week in a row appreciated slightly. This week’s Forex Auction results show that the median average is ZWL$82.6993 against last week’s rate of ZWL$83.3209. Last week’s climb was by ZWL$0.0785, and this week there is a slightly more substantial climb of ZWL$0.6216 when compared to last week.
The full Forex Auction results are as follows:
|SME Auction #6
|Main Auction #12
|Amount Allotted
|US$876 674.44
|US$18 334 530.08
|The Highest Rate
|86.0000
|88.0000
|The Lowest Rate
|73.0000
|75.0000
|Lowest Accepted Rate
|73.0000
|75.0000
|Total Bids Accepted
|US$876 674.44
|US$18 334 530.08
|Number of Bids Received
|74
|216
|Number of Bids Disqualified
|15
|31
Forex Auction Weighted Average Rate: ZWL$82.6993
|PURPOSE
|Amount Allotted SME Auction (US$)
|Amount Allotted Main Auction (US$)
|Raw Materials
|255 701.24
|8 733 446.74
|Machinery and Equipment
|226 347.72
|3 320 021.02
|Consumables (incl Spare, Tyres, Electricals)
|218 332.56
|2 288 538.49
|Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals
|66 392.74
|293 320.00
|Services (Loans, Dividends, Disinvestments, etc)
|67 312.18
|1 595 142.76
|Retail and Distribution (Incl. Food, Beverages, etc)
|22 588.00
|1 288 763.89
|Fuel, Electricity and Gas
|–
|565 297.18
|Paper and Packaging
|20 000.00
|250 000.00
|Total
|876 674.44
|18 334 530.08
Grand Total US$19 211 204.52
