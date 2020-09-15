Forex Auction, Zim dollar sees another week on the up. Rate at 81.7076

The Forex Auction results for 15/09/20 are in and the Zimbabwe dollar has yet again seen an upturn. This week the weighted median average is ZWL$81.7076 which is a ZWL$0.9917 gain from last week’s rate of ZWL$82.6993. The climb is much more substantial than last week’s ZWL$0.6216 from the rate the week before which sat at ZWL$83.3209.
The full Forex Auction 15/09/20 results are as follows:
|SME Auction #7
|Main Auction #13
|Amount Allotted
|US$1 145 006.39
|US$20 023 899.32
|The Highest Rate
|86.5000
|88.0000
|The Lowest Rate
|75.0000
|75.0000
|Lowest Accepted Rate
|75.0000
|75.0000
|Total Bids Accepted
|US$1 145 006.39
|US$20 023 899.32
|Number of Bids Received
|96
|174
|Number of Bids Disqualified
|12
|10
Forex Auction Weighted Average Rate: ZWL$81.7076
|PURPOSE
|Amount Allotted SME Auction (US$)
|Amount Allotted Main Auction (US$)
|Raw Materials
|216 017.57
|8 517 466.62
|Machinery and Equipment
|218 345.42
|3 184 717.63
|Consumables (incl Spare, Tyres, Electricals)
|291 332.10
|1 357 389.93
|Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals
|69 586.00
|1 201 484.00
|Services (Loans, Dividends, Disinvestments, etc)
|148 175.75
|1 982 763.37
|Retail and Distribution (Incl. Food, Beverages, etc)
|67 557.05
|1 561 290.48
|Fuel, Electricity and Gas
|40 000.00
|1 279 959.95
|Paper and Packaging
|94 002.50
|938 827.34
|Total
|1 145 006.39
|20 023 899.32
Grand Total US$21 168 905.71
