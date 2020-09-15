Forex Auction, Zim dollar sees another week on the up. Rate at 81.7076

The Forex Auction results for 15/09/20 are in and the Zimbabwe dollar has yet again seen an upturn. This week the weighted median average is ZWL$81.7076 which is a ZWL$0.9917 gain from last week’s rate of ZWL$82.6993. The climb is much more substantial than last week’s ZWL$0.6216 from the rate the week before which sat at ZWL$83.3209.

The full Forex Auction 15/09/20 results are as follows:

SME Auction #7 Main Auction #13 Amount Allotted US$1 145 006.39 US$20 023 899.32 The Highest Rate 86.5000 88.0000 The Lowest Rate 75.0000 75.0000 Lowest Accepted Rate 75.0000 75.0000 Total Bids Accepted US$1 145 006.39 US$20 023 899.32 Number of Bids Received 96 174 Number of Bids Disqualified 12 10

Forex Auction Weighted Average Rate: ZWL$81.7076

PURPOSE Amount Allotted SME Auction (US$) Amount Allotted Main Auction (US$) Raw Materials 216 017.57 8 517 466.62 Machinery and Equipment 218 345.42 3 184 717.63 Consumables (incl Spare, Tyres, Electricals) 291 332.10 1 357 389.93 Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals 69 586.00 1 201 484.00 Services (Loans, Dividends, Disinvestments, etc) 148 175.75 1 982 763.37 Retail and Distribution (Incl. Food, Beverages, etc) 67 557.05 1 561 290.48 Fuel, Electricity and Gas 40 000.00 1 279 959.95 Paper and Packaging 94 002.50 938 827.34 Total 1 145 006.39 20 023 899.32 Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

advertisement

Grand Total US$21 168 905.71