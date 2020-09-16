Impact Hub Virtual Bootcamp, teaching kids all about coding

Impact Hub is hosting another Virtual Bootcamp for children to learn to code. This edition will educate students on how to apply programming skills to real-life situations. It is important for children to understand how to use new and emerging technologies. The more familiar a child is with technology that exists today. The better they will be able to adapt as technology evolves and changes in the future.

The bootcamp will cover:

HTML (Hypertext Markup Language)

CSS (Cascading Style Sheet)

Virtual Bootcamp Cohort 3 will have a new addition to the program, Spark AR:

“Remixing our children’s reality with Augmented Reality, the course will take a new form of outcome-based learning, where students can go from zero coding experience to intermediate creators and developers.” Impact Hub

The program aims to create future tech leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators. A program that is cutting edge and has been developed by experts. Get students to express their creativity using coding and technology, this as well bridges the gap between children and technology. Lastly, the Bootcamp seeks to get children to reflect their thinking and learning and transfer that to new challenges.

The Bootcamp is targeting children aged between 9 and 13. When children complete the Impact Hub Virtual Bootcamp they will be able to create functioning websites and Spark AR Instagram filters.

The program is scheduled for the 1st of October 2020 and there are limited spaces available.

For more information about the program contact:

Email: admin.harare@impacthub.net

Telephone: +263 782 639 919