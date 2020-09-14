Joey’s Pizza now has a mobile app

Joey’s Pizza is now available through a mobile application. This development follows on the heels on Fresh in a Box’s app that came out a couple of week’s ago. Both Joey’s Pizza and Bottle Store (Fresh in a Box’s liquor property) were all said to be getting their own apps.
Like the Fresh in a Box app, Joey’s Pizza closely follows what the website looks like. So the learning curve for customers won’t be steep.
The app allows users to track orders, a live chat feature and personalised specials. The application is available only for Android at the moment but the Joey’s Pizza website says that the iOS app is coming soon.
Joey’s Pizza Android Application
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen