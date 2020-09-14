Joey’s Pizza now has a mobile app

Joey’s Pizza is now available through a mobile application. This development follows on the heels on Fresh in a Box’s app that came out a couple of week’s ago. Both Joey’s Pizza and Bottle Store (Fresh in a Box’s liquor property) were all said to be getting their own apps.

Like the Fresh in a Box app, Joey’s Pizza closely follows what the website looks like. So the learning curve for customers won’t be steep.

The app allows users to track orders, a live chat feature and personalised specials. The application is available only for Android at the moment but the Joey’s Pizza website says that the iOS app is coming soon.

