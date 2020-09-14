KaiOS and Telkom Kenya partner to launch a feature phone

Affordable smartphones or phones with smart features are always a welcome development. KaiOS has been a major mover in this respect. From the partnership with Telekom Networks Malawi last month to the Smart Kambudzi venture with Econet. The company has been at the forefront of bringing affordable, internet-capable phones to the continent. This time KaiOS has partnered with Telkom Kenya to introduce the “Kaduda T-Smart“‘

Specs

The Kaduda T-Smart will be running KaiOS 2.5.3 and will be 3G, 4G, LTE and Wi-Fi capable. The device will have a 2.4-inch (6.096cm) colour display and will have a two sim card slots (SIM 1 – 4G with VoLTE; Sim 2 – 2G). It will support WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube and will have a 1 900mAh battery.

The device is going to cost KSh3 100 (around US$28), and like most KaiOS partnerships will come with a free bundle offer. This offer includes 100MB of data to browse the internet and 200MB to access Facebook and WhatsApp.

We need to see even more partnerships like these

The partnership between KaiOS and Telkom Kenya will go a long in improving the penetration of internet and cellular services. Kenyan telecoms companies have been making an effort on the affordable smart capable devices front. Safaricom, for example, launched a rent to own phone that would cost their customers KES20 (US$0.19) a day after a deposit was put down. That’s about a few minutes on a call if we compare that to tariffs here in Zimbabwe.

These are the kind of partnerships that we need to see more of especially in Zimbabwe. The internet is a resource that is driving innovation. The more people that have access to these devices the better off we may be. Devices like the Kaduda T-Smart will also have to accompanied by affordable internet packages and bundles.