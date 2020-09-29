Maxwell Chikumbutso is back – Claims he has a generator that powers 10 houses at once

Maxwell Chikumbutso is a more interesting man than most of us. Lets get that out of the way. If at any point I sound envious or jealous, it’s because part of me might wish I was actually him – lol.
Anyway, the serial inventor is back with a bang. Yes serial inventor. For those in the dark – Maxwell claims to have invented a self-powering Generator, the first locally built WiFi Meshing technology, an electric car and a drone.
The stuff he made was so ahead of its time he said he couldn’t patent any of the technology because it defied the laws of physics.
Anyway what’s new?
Well, it’s not exactly a new product but the Microsonic generator that is actually back. Maxwell Chikumbutso recently held an event showcasing the generator and one of the journalists in attendance tweeted this;
Zimbabwean 🇿🇼 inventor Maxwell Chikumbutso invents a microsonic Greener Power Machine that generates 50 kilowatts & can power 10 homes sharing 5kw each. The microsonic power generator could be a breakthrough to clean & efficient energy for marginalized communities. pic.twitter.com/QdWXzXJ0t3
The above video doesn’t go into detail regarding how the Greener Power Machine works and the only technical detail we can take away from this is that the Generator runs silently.
From the press event, Maxwell shared one clip on his Facebook page
Unfortunately, it doesn’t contain any of the technical details that we are hungry for.
Saith’s website has the following claims regarding the Greener Power Machine;
- It’s self-powered – “no fossil fuels and no natural resource” according to Saith;
- “pin drop silence”
- “We pushed electrical engineering to new levels, at 50Hz, it delivers world class performance. The ‘perfect’ sine wave output produced will ensure that even sensitive loads will be correctly powered, with no noise or interference.” – Those with engineering backgrounds might be able to help cause I do not know what this means;
Scepticism surrounding Chikumbutso’s inventions
All of Maxwell’s claims previously have been met by equal parts adulation and ridicule. The popular fact-checking site, Snopes judged Chikumbutso’s claims about an electric car to be false.
Back in 2015 we held reservations regarding Maxwell’s invention because Saith (the holding company) did not explain the method behind the madness. Back then their website claimed the technology was “trade-secreted” and between that and the physics bending nature of the technology the verdict has always been out on Maxwell Chikumbutso and Saith Technologies.
We did try to reach out to Maxwell Chikumbutso to get more details regarding how the Greener Power Machine works. Unfortunately, the number we have was not picking up calls. We’ve reached out to Maxwell on social media and hope he will respond so we can break down how the Greener Power Machine works.
