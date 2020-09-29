Maxwell Chikumbutso is back – Claims he has a generator that powers 10 houses at once

Maxwell Chikumbutso is a more interesting man than most of us. Lets get that out of the way. If at any point I sound envious or jealous, it’s because part of me might wish I was actually him – lol.

Anyway, the serial inventor is back with a bang. Yes serial inventor. For those in the dark – Maxwell claims to have invented a self-powering Generator, the first locally built WiFi Meshing technology, an electric car and a drone.

The stuff he made was so ahead of its time he said he couldn’t patent any of the technology because it defied the laws of physics.

Anyway what’s new?

Well, it’s not exactly a new product but the Microsonic generator that is actually back. Maxwell Chikumbutso recently held an event showcasing the generator and one of the journalists in attendance tweeted this;

Zimbabwean 🇿🇼 inventor Maxwell Chikumbutso invents a microsonic Greener Power Machine that generates 50 kilowatts & can power 10 homes sharing 5kw each. The microsonic power generator could be a breakthrough to clean & efficient energy for marginalized communities. pic.twitter.com/QdWXzXJ0t3 — Privilege Musvanhiri 🇿🇼 (@Musvanhiri) September 25, 2020

The above video doesn’t go into detail regarding how the Greener Power Machine works and the only technical detail we can take away from this is that the Generator runs silently.

From the press event, Maxwell shared one clip on his Facebook page