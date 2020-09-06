advertisement

Home » Telecommunications » NetOne tariffs for voice, data and SMS have been reviewed

NetOne tariffs for voice, data and SMS have been reviewed

Posted by Valentine Muhamba

Earlier this week POTRAZ gave mobile network operators the go-ahead to review prices for their services. The reasoning behind the price change was to do with the old pricing structure focusing more on the US$ exchange rate instead of operational costs. NetOne has increased tariffs following Econet which announced a tariff adjustment on Friday (04/09/20).

NetOne tariffs for voice, out of bundle data and SMS are as follow:

These tariffs take effect from the 6th of September 2020

advertisement
Call Charge (Inc Tax)ZWL$/minuteUS$/minute
NetOne to NetOne6.330.08
NetOne to Other (local)6.110.07
Regional Calls Fixed17.250.21
Regional Calls Mobile23.550.28
Netone to UK Mobile23.550.28
Group 1 Fixed29.850.36
Group 1 Mobile36.150.43
Group 2 Fixed42.450.51
Group 2 Mobile48.750.58
Group 3 Fixed55.050.66
Group 3 Mobile61.350.74
ServiceZWL$US$
Voicemail Retrieval6.330.08
SMS: Local1.630.02
SMS: International14.230.17
USSD/Session1.630.02
Data per MB1.250.01

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/Dm4Z0P0I7fz3KtjVj454jX

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.