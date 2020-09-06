NetOne tariffs for voice, data and SMS have been reviewed

Earlier this week POTRAZ gave mobile network operators the go-ahead to review prices for their services. The reasoning behind the price change was to do with the old pricing structure focusing more on the US$ exchange rate instead of operational costs. NetOne has increased tariffs following Econet which announced a tariff adjustment on Friday (04/09/20).

NetOne tariffs for voice, out of bundle data and SMS are as follow:

These tariffs take effect from the 6th of September 2020

Call Charge (Inc Tax) ZWL$/minute US$/minute NetOne to NetOne 6.33 0.08 NetOne to Other (local) 6.11 0.07 Regional Calls Fixed 17.25 0.21 Regional Calls Mobile 23.55 0.28 Netone to UK Mobile 23.55 0.28 Group 1 Fixed 29.85 0.36 Group 1 Mobile 36.15 0.43 Group 2 Fixed 42.45 0.51 Group 2 Mobile 48.75 0.58 Group 3 Fixed 55.05 0.66 Group 3 Mobile 61.35 0.74

Service ZWL$ US$ Voicemail Retrieval 6.33 0.08 SMS: Local 1.63 0.02 SMS: International 14.23 0.17 USSD/Session 1.63 0.02 Data per MB 1.25 0.01

