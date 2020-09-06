NetOne tariffs for voice, data and SMS have been reviewed

Earlier this week POTRAZ gave mobile network operators the go-ahead to review prices for their services. The reasoning behind the price change was to do with the old pricing structure focusing more on the US$ exchange rate instead of operational costs. NetOne has increased tariffs following Econet which announced a tariff adjustment on Friday (04/09/20).
NetOne tariffs for voice, out of bundle data and SMS are as follow:
These tariffs take effect from the 6th of September 2020
|Call Charge (Inc Tax)
|ZWL$/minute
|US$/minute
|NetOne to NetOne
|6.33
|0.08
|NetOne to Other (local)
|6.11
|0.07
|Regional Calls Fixed
|17.25
|0.21
|Regional Calls Mobile
|23.55
|0.28
|Netone to UK Mobile
|23.55
|0.28
|Group 1 Fixed
|29.85
|0.36
|Group 1 Mobile
|36.15
|0.43
|Group 2 Fixed
|42.45
|0.51
|Group 2 Mobile
|48.75
|0.58
|Group 3 Fixed
|55.05
|0.66
|Group 3 Mobile
|61.35
|0.74
|Service
|ZWL$
|US$
|Voicemail Retrieval
|6.33
|0.08
|SMS: Local
|1.63
|0.02
|SMS: International
|14.23
|0.17
|USSD/Session
|1.63
|0.02
|Data per MB
|1.25
|0.01
