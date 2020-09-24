Rocket League goes free-to-play – See why the game was played by 75 million people

Another one!

This has been a crazy week for PC gamers. From Football Manager 2020 and Watch Dogs 2 being offered for free on the Epic Games Store. Now another big game is going free to play on the Epic Games Store – Rocket League.

Earlier this year it was revealed that Rocket League’s player base had reached 70 million players. For a game released by indie developers, those are miraculous numbers but the game is just that good.

I haven’t played Rocket League but I’ve watched hours of it on YouTube and I’m currently waiting on it to go free on PS4 – expected later this month. I do envy you PC gamers who can already jump into the game.

Anyway, what’s this Rocket League about? Well, plainly put its cars playing soccer. Yes, I know that sounds strange but there is a method to the madness – remember… 75 million players.

There are a number of game modes to enjoy – you can play with your friends or other random people in 1v1, 2v2 and 3v3 game online modes. There are also other tournaments and challenges to complete. One of the most exciting things about Rocket League is that it has one of the most vibrant eSports communities so adding hundreds of thousands (if not millions) of players. By going free to play this will extend the life of the game significantly.

A sweet deal gets even sweeter…

As alluded to in the title, not only is the game freaking free, Epic Games is also giving you a $10 coupon when you add it to your library. That means you have $10 you can spend on extra Rocket League content or you can spend on other games on the Epic Game Store. The only issue is it was hard finding games that the coupon was elligible to buy so you’ll have to search around.

How strong does my PC have to be to run this?

The simple answer. Not very strong. The spec break down is below:

Rocket League Minimum Requirements:

OS: Windows 7 (64 bit) or Newer (64 bit) Windows OS

Processor: 2.5 GHz Dual-core

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 760, AMD Radeon R7 270X, or better

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 20 GB available space

Rocket League Recommended Requirements:

OS: Windows 7 (64 bit) or Newer (64 bit) Windows OS

Processor: 3.0+ GHz Quad-core

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, AMD Radeon RX 470, or better

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 20 GB available space

How to download Rocket League

The process is simple, download the Epic Games launcher. Once you’ve installed it and created/logged into your account just search for Rocket League and you will be able to install the game.

For console gamers, its expected that Rocket League