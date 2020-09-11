Telecel tariffs for voice, data and SMS have been reviewed

Telecel has reviewed its tariffs for voice, out of bundle data and SMS. Telecel completes the list of mobile network operators (MNO) in tariff adjustments. Econet and NetOne have already increased their tariffs after POTRAZ gave mobile network operators the green light. The increases were based on the increasing operational costs for MNOs.
New Telecel tariffs
The prices come into effect on the 12th of September 2020
Voice
|Service
|Per Minute (ZWL$)
|Per Minute (US$)
|Per Second (ZWL$)
|Per Second (US$)
|Telecel to Telecel
|6.33
|0.08
|0.1054
|0.0013
|Telecel to other networks
|6.11
|0.07
|0.1019
|0.0012
Out of bundle data and SMS
|Service
|ZWL$
|US$
|Data per MB
|1.25
|0.01
|Local SMS
|1.63
|0.02
