Telecel tariffs for voice, data and SMS have been reviewed

Telecel has reviewed its tariffs for voice, out of bundle data and SMS. Telecel completes the list of mobile network operators (MNO) in tariff adjustments. Econet and NetOne have already increased their tariffs after POTRAZ gave mobile network operators the green light. The increases were based on the increasing operational costs for MNOs.

New Telecel tariffs

The prices come into effect on the 12th of September 2020

Voice

Service Per Minute (ZWL$)Per Minute (US$)Per Second (ZWL$)Per Second (US$)
Telecel to Telecel6.330.080.10540.0013
Telecel to other networks 6.110.070.10190.0012
Telecel

Out of bundle data and SMS

Service ZWL$ US$
Data per MB1.250.01
Local SMS 1.630.02
Telecel

