TelOne to launch vehicle tracking service

TelOne recently sent out invites for a media event they are hosting on Friday (aka tomorrow) and it alludes to TelOne’s entry into the Telematics space.

To the uninitiated, Telematics is defined as “the joining of two sciences—telecommunications, a branch of technology including phone lines and cables, and informatics such as computer systems. The term is commonly used in reference to the telematics solutions utilized in commercial fleet vehicles.”

TelOne says this new business line is being launched as they move to offer services riding on their telecoms infrastructure along with new tech deployed over the past few years.

advertisement

This new product is coming to augment the traditional voice and broadband offering as part of the drive to embrace the Internet of Things (IoTs) gains momentum within the company.

The invite goes on to state that TelOne has already secured partners for this venture;

Coming as an exciting bundle, already endorsed by a luxury vehicle dealership and buoyed by confirmed business from a client with the biggest vehicle fleet in Zimbabwe, the product is expected to shift the terrain in the Telematics space.

It will be interesting to see how TelOne executes in this space. Econet launched something similar with the ConnectedCar back in 2014 but it seems like that project is all but abandoned now – with 0 marketing and a few Vaya drivers we spoke to complaining that the service is plagued with frequent downtimes.

We’ll share more details regarding TelOne’s service after the event tomorrow.

internet and voice recharge Quickinternet and voice recharge Account number: Service: Choose a service TelOne ADSL/Fibre TelOne Voice Packages: Choose a package Choose a package TestVoucher - ZWL 0.09 Home Basic - ZWL 262.00 Home Extra - ZWL 280.00 Home Basic Night - ZWL 331.00 Home Plus - ZWL 435.00 Home Plus Night - ZWL 559.00 Home Basic - ZWL 722.00 Home Premier - ZWL 731.00 Home Extra - ZWL 794.00 Home Basic Night - ZWL 938.00 Home Premier Night - ZWL 942.00 Home Boost - ZWL 1050.00 Home Basic - ZWL 1082.00 Home Extra - ZWL 1190.00 Home Plus - ZWL 1227.00 Home Basic Night - ZWL 1407.00 Infinity Pro - ZWL 1548.00 Home Plus Night - ZWL 1587.00 Home Plus - ZWL 1840.00 Intense - ZWL 2087.00 Home Premier - ZWL 2092.00 Home Plus Night - ZWL 2381.00 Infinity Supreme - ZWL 2609.00 Home Premier Night - ZWL 2670.00 Home Boost - ZWL 3030.00 Home Premier - ZWL 3139.00 Intense Extra - ZWL 3478.00 Home Premier Night - ZWL 4004.00 Infinity Pro - ZWL 4401.00 Home Boost - ZWL 4545.00 Intense - ZWL 5988.00 Infinity Pro - ZWL 6602.00 Infinity Supreme - ZWL 7504.00 Intense - ZWL 8983.00 Intense Extra - ZWL 10029.00 Infinity Supreme - ZWL 11255.00 Intense Extra - ZWL 15043.00 Choose a package Prepaid Voice $20 - ZWL 20.00 Voice On Net $50 - ZWL 50.00 Prepaid Voice $50 - ZWL 50.00 Prepaid Voice $100 - ZWL 100.00 Voice On Net $167 - ZWL 167.00 Prepaid Voice $500 - ZWL 500.00 Prepaid Voice $1000 - ZWL 1000.00 Prepaid Voice $2000 - ZWL 2000.00 Prepaid Voice $5000 - ZWL 5000.00 Prepaid Voice $10000 - ZWL 10000.00 WhatsApp number: Eco Cash number: Account number: {{^success}} {{error_message}} {{/success}} {{error_message}} Account number: Services: Choose a service {{#services}} {{name}} {{/services}} Services: Choose a service Packages: Choose a package {{#packages}} {{service_name}} - {{price_zwl}} {{/packages}} Packages: Choose a package WhatsApp number: Eco Cash number: {{^success}} {{error_message}} {{/success}} {{error_message}} Buy You're buying for using Is that correct? Yes No If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.