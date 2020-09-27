Over the last few days, a number of people I know who use TelOne have been complaining regarding the extremely poor internet speeds. A cursory search of “TelOne” on Twitter will actually show you that a number of users are actually going through this.
What’s the problem?
So from the searches and talking to TelOne users, the biggest issue is crawling speeds. A number of people complained about being unable to actually download media on WhatsApp or streaming on sites like YouTube or Netflix.
We’ve reached out to TelOne with request for clarity regarding what’s happening and at the time of publishing they are yet to respond. We will update this article once they have responded.
From our investigation, it appears as though ADSL users are primarily affected whilst Fibre users have been enjoying the service just fine. From our community groups it seems the issues are varied and for some it’s working just fine on other devices and not working at all on others.
The biggest frustration throughout all this of course will be the fact that TelOne hasn’t issued out much in the way of a communication on the issue on their social media channels. The only response I saw that might be tied to this issue was the usual “technical challenges” statement;
Good morning, we are currently experiencing a technical challenge resulting in service disruption with our broadband service. Our Engineers are working on resolving the issues. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.TelOne replying a concerned customer on Twitter
If TelOne shares more details regarding the issue we will update this article to reflect whatever details they share.
One thought on “TelOne users complain about poor internet quality – What’s going on?”
Telone has been bad since day one. My experience with them has been nothing but bad news, they take 4 months to rectify a fault and once done it takes 2 weeks to recover your lost bundles and then only to get another cable fault again.