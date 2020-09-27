TelOne users complain about poor internet quality – What’s going on?

Over the last few days, a number of people I know who use TelOne have been complaining regarding the extremely poor internet speeds. A cursory search of “TelOne” on Twitter will actually show you that a number of users are actually going through this.

What’s the problem?

So from the searches and talking to TelOne users, the biggest issue is crawling speeds. A number of people complained about being unable to actually download media on WhatsApp or streaming on sites like YouTube or Netflix.

We’ve reached out to TelOne with request for clarity regarding what’s happening and at the time of publishing they are yet to respond. We will update this article once they have responded.

advertisement

From our investigation, it appears as though ADSL users are primarily affected whilst Fibre users have been enjoying the service just fine. From our community groups it seems the issues are varied and for some it’s working just fine on other devices and not working at all on others.

The biggest frustration throughout all this of course will be the fact that TelOne hasn’t issued out much in the way of a communication on the issue on their social media channels. The only response I saw that might be tied to this issue was the usual “technical challenges” statement;

Good morning, we are currently experiencing a technical challenge resulting in service disruption with our broadband service. Our Engineers are working on resolving the issues. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted. TelOne replying a concerned customer on Twitter

If TelOne shares more details regarding the issue we will update this article to reflect whatever details they share.

internet and voice recharge Quickinternet and voice recharge Account number: Service: Choose a service TelOne ADSL/Fibre TelOne Voice Packages: Choose a package Choose a package TestVoucher - ZWL 0.09 Home Basic - ZWL 262.00 Home Extra - ZWL 280.00 Home Basic Night - ZWL 331.00 Home Plus - ZWL 435.00 Home Plus Night - ZWL 559.00 Home Basic - ZWL 722.00 Home Premier - ZWL 731.00 Home Extra - ZWL 794.00 Home Basic Night - ZWL 938.00 Home Premier Night - ZWL 942.00 Home Boost - ZWL 1050.00 Home Basic - ZWL 1082.00 Home Extra - ZWL 1190.00 Home Plus - ZWL 1227.00 Home Basic Night - ZWL 1407.00 Infinity Pro - ZWL 1548.00 Home Plus Night - ZWL 1587.00 Home Plus - ZWL 1840.00 Intense - ZWL 2087.00 Home Premier - ZWL 2092.00 Home Plus Night - ZWL 2381.00 Infinity Supreme - ZWL 2609.00 Home Premier Night - ZWL 2670.00 Home Boost - ZWL 3030.00 Home Premier - ZWL 3139.00 Intense Extra - ZWL 3478.00 Home Premier Night - ZWL 4004.00 Infinity Pro - ZWL 4401.00 Home Boost - ZWL 4545.00 Intense - ZWL 5988.00 Infinity Pro - ZWL 6602.00 Infinity Supreme - ZWL 7504.00 Intense - ZWL 8983.00 Intense Extra - ZWL 10029.00 Infinity Supreme - ZWL 11255.00 Intense Extra - ZWL 15043.00 Choose a package Prepaid Voice $20 - ZWL 20.00 Voice On Net $50 - ZWL 50.00 Prepaid Voice $50 - ZWL 50.00 Prepaid Voice $100 - ZWL 100.00 Voice On Net $167 - ZWL 167.00 Prepaid Voice $500 - ZWL 500.00 Prepaid Voice $1000 - ZWL 1000.00 Prepaid Voice $2000 - ZWL 2000.00 Prepaid Voice $5000 - ZWL 5000.00 Prepaid Voice $10000 - ZWL 10000.00 WhatsApp number: Eco Cash number: Account number: {{^success}} {{error_message}} {{/success}} {{error_message}} Account number: Services: Choose a service {{#services}} {{name}} {{/services}} Services: Choose a service Packages: Choose a package {{#packages}} {{service_name}} - {{price_zwl}} {{/packages}} Packages: Choose a package WhatsApp number: Eco Cash number: {{^success}} {{error_message}} {{/success}} {{error_message}} Buy You're buying for using Is that correct? Yes No If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.