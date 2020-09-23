Watch Dogs 2 free to download on Epic Games – Hurry promotion ends tomorrow!

So I recently wrote an article about Football Manager 2020 being available for free to PC gamers on Epic Games Store. What I missed when I wrote that was the fact that alongside Football Manager was another big game going being given away by Epic Games. Watch Dogs 2.

In terms of what you can expect – I would liken Watch Dogs to Grand Theft Auto which I assume you’ve heard of or played. That means you control a protagonist in an open world (San Francisco for this particular game) and you complete missions or just run around and cause chaos.

I’ve never played Watch Dogs 2 myself but I’ve heard good things about the game and I think getting it for free means the bar is pretty low for what to expect as far as value is concerned.

advertisement

Hardware requirements

Unlike the last game we recommended, Watch Dogs 2 is a bit more demanding with the following spec requirements;

Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-2400S @ 2.5 GHz / AMD FX 6120 @ 3.5 GHz

Intel Core i5-2400S @ 2.5 GHz / AMD FX 6120 @ 3.5 GHz GPU: GeForce GTX 660

GeForce GTX 660 VRAM: 2GB

2GB RAM: 6GB

6GB OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only) HDD: 50GB free space

Recommended System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-3470 @ 3.2 GHz / AMD FX 8120 @ 3.9 GHz

Intel Core i5-3470 @ 3.2 GHz / AMD FX 8120 @ 3.9 GHz GPU: GeForce GTX 780, GeForce GTX 970, or GeForce GTX 1060

GeForce GTX 780, GeForce GTX 970, or GeForce GTX 1060 VRAM: 3GB

3GB RAM: 8GB

8GB OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only) HDD: 50GB free space

How to download Watch Dogs 2 on Epic Games

The process is simple, download the Epic Games launcher. Once you’ve installed it and created/logged into your account just search for Watch Dogs 2 and you will be able to install the game. If you install the game whilst it’s free, it is yours to keep forever. So even though the game will no longer be free after 5 PM (CAT) tomorrow you can always log onto Epic Games and put it in your library then download it later on.