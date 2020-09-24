You can now buy ZESA tokens online on Techzim Market!

A number of Techzim Community members have been asking if they could buy ZESA tokens using the Techzim Market. Electricity is one of those that we can’t do without and the more ways that are available to purchase it the better.
In light of this, we are happy to say, you can now buy ZESA Tokens online through Techzim Market on web! And here are the steps to do it:
- Enter your meter number
- The amount you want to pay
- Your WhatsApp number (So we can notify if anything goes wrong)
- EcoCash number
- Click “buy”
After you click “buy”, check your EcoCash phone and confirm your transaction by entering your PIN and that’s it!
Click the link below to get started:
Buy ZESA tokens
Before you make your purchase, you might want to check out Techzim’s ZESA calculator to see just how many units you will get:
ZESA Calculator
If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen