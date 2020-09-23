advertisement

ZESA tariffs have gone up by 50%

Posted by Valentine Muhamba

With the way prices are running away it was expected that ZESA tariffs would be going up. The price increase sees ZESA tariffs go up by about 50%. There have been no changes to the consumtion bands

New tariffs take effect from the 23rd of September 2020.

New tariffs

Consumption Bands kWhPrice (ZWL$)
1 – 50kWh0.74
51 – 200kWh1.62
201 – 300kWh4.41
300 and above 6.92

For comparison here is the old ZESA tariff structure

Consumption Bands kWhPrice ZWL$
First 500.49
51 – 2001.08
201 – 3002.94
301+4.61

If you want to see how many units you will get according to the new prices you can use the Techzim ZESA calculator with the link here

