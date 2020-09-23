ZESA tariffs have gone up by 50%

With the way prices are running away it was expected that ZESA tariffs would be going up. The price increase sees ZESA tariffs go up by about 50%. There have been no changes to the consumtion bands
New tariffs take effect from the 23rd of September 2020.
New tariffs
|Consumption Bands kWh
|Price (ZWL$)
|1 – 50kWh
|0.74
|51 – 200kWh
|1.62
|201 – 300kWh
|4.41
|300 and above
|6.92
For comparison here is the old ZESA tariff structure
|Consumption Bands kWh
|Price ZWL$
|First 50
|0.49
|51 – 200
|1.08
|201 – 300
|2.94
|301+
|4.61
If you want to see how many units you will get according to the new prices you can use the Techzim ZESA calculator with the link here
