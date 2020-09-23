ZESA tariffs have gone up by 50%

With the way prices are running away it was expected that ZESA tariffs would be going up. The price increase sees ZESA tariffs go up by about 50%. There have been no changes to the consumtion bands

New tariffs take effect from the 23rd of September 2020.

New tariffs

Consumption Bands kWh Price (ZWL$) 1 – 50kWh 0.74 51 – 200kWh 1.62 201 – 300kWh 4.41 300 and above 6.92

For comparison here is the old ZESA tariff structure

Consumption Bands kWh Price ZWL$ First 50 0.49 51 – 200 1.08 201 – 300 2.94 301+ 4.61

If you want to see how many units you will get according to the new prices you can use the Techzim ZESA calculator with the link here

