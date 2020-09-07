ZimSwitch to launch new and improved ZIPIT Smart tomorrow

Last week, we wrote about ZIPIT Smart, a product we are excited to see enter the market. ZIPIT has announced that their new product will be launched tomorrow.

ZIPIT Smart will allow merchants (retailers and business owners) to accept ZIPIT payments in a seamless and instant manner. Think of it as being similar to how we already make payments via EcoCash, but with your bank account instead. (Yes, you won’t need a card).

The launch of ZIPIT Smart will be held virtually from 11 am and you can follow the event live on the Facebook pages below;

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.