Zoom to prevent meeting hacks with two-factor authentication

Zoom, in a blog post, has announced that two-factor authentication (2FA) will be made available to all accounts. This is a measure that will secure accounts from bad actors who may guess a meeting password or use someone else’s credentials.

Two-factor authentication is a second layer of protection that requires the user to identify themself with another piece of information. These usually come by way of SMS or a call that reads out the code. I am sure we have all encountered 2FA code while setting up a new email or app account.

There are applications that offer even more secure 2FA than SMS and calls. Apps like Google Authenticator (iOS, Android), Microsoft Authenticator (iOS, Android, Windows) and FreeOTP (iOS, Android) are free Time-Based One Time Password (TOTP) applications. This basically means that the passcode that the application gives you is time-sensitive or will expire. The passcodes are never the same because an algorithm generates them.

How to enable Zoom two-factor authentication

For Zoom Account Admins: (login through Zoom’s web portal)

Sign in to the Zoom Dashboard

In the Navigation menu, click advanced, then Security

Make sure the Two-factor authentication sign is enabled

Select one of the following options to enable 2FA, All users in the account, Users with specific roles or Users belonging to specific groups.

Click save to confirm 2FA settings

For individual accounts: (login through Zoom’s web portal)

Sign in to the Zoom Dashboard

Go to profile and scroll down till you see Two-Factor Authentication

Choose between Authentication App or SMS (you can use both)

If you chose Authentication App it will put up a QR Code, scan that through your Authentication App and it will give you recovery codes that you will download in case you don’t have the device or can’t access the authentication app.

If you chose SMS, enter your number and it will send you an SMS

The next time you log in it will require a code either through your Authentication App or SMS.

You may also have to update your desktop and mobile Zoom in order to access your account with the enhanced security settings.

Two-Factor authentication could help avoid situations like what happened to the Meteorological Services Department meeting last week.