7th Edition of Africa Early Stage Investor Summit Announced – Here’s how you can follow

Venture Capital 4 Africa (VC4A) and ABAN are eager to announce the 7th and virtual edition of the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit (#AESIS2020). The Summit will take place on 3 & 4 November online.

With a number of record-level deals making the headlines over the last year, Africa’s startup industry is ripe for investment. VC4A and ABAN are energized to build on that momentum during Africa Early Stage Investor Summit.

What’s in store?

Both days will feature insightful keynotes, fireside chats, expert panel discussions, technical sessions and pitches from the most promising companies part of the VC4A Venture Showcases

The first-ever VC4A Venture Showcase – Seed will take place on 3 November and the Series A companies will pitch on 4 November

In accordance, the theme of the first day is ‘Seed’, and the second day is ‘Series A’

Some of the investors that will be leading the conversations. Rebecca Enonchong will sit down with McKinsey Africa Chairman, Acha Leke, on 3 November to discuss macroeconomic and geopolitical forces that are shaping Africa.

VC4A Venture Showcases – Seed and Series A – in partnership with AWS Activate

For the first time in its history, VC4A is hosting a Venture Showcase for companies seeking seed funding. The VC4A Venture Showcase – Seed will take place on 3 November with opportunities for deep dives with the entrepreneurs. Participants can then watch and engage with the Series A companies on 4 November.

Companies in the two portfolios hail from Cote d’Ivoire, Togo, Egypt, Ghana, Tunisia and beyond, and offer services or products in e-commerce, finance, energy, AI, and even satellite propulsion. VC4A’s Venture Showcase companies have gone on to secure more than $100M in deals.

Register via: www.AfricaInvestorSummit.com. To ensure the investor community is able to connect and continue important discussions during these times, VC4A and ABAN are offering investors the opportunity to join free of charge. Feel free to invite your networks, but keep in mind the Summit is investor-only.