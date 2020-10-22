Huawei debuts Mate 40 range, new Kirin chip, apps & more

Following up on the release of the P40 series earlier this year, Huawei has today announced the launch of the Mate 40 series. The new range consists of the base Mate 40, Pro and Pro Plus. The launch of the phones was accompanied by the debut of Huawei’s new flagship Kirin 9000 chip which the company claims is the faster 5G chip on the market.

For more of what these devices have to offer lets dive into the specs.

Huawei Mate 40, Pro and Pro Plus specs

Mate 40 Mate 40 Pro Mate 40 Pro Plus Operating System Android 10, EMUI (no Google Play services) Android 10, EMUI (no Google Play services) Android 10, EMUI (no Google Play services) Display 6.5-inch

OLED HDR10+

1080 x 2376 pixels 6.76-inch

OLED HDR10+

1344 x 2772 pixels 6.76-inch

OLED HDR10+

1344 x 2772 pixels Main Camera 50 MP wide

16 MP ultrawide

8 MP telephoto

(Leica optics, LED flash, panorama, HDR) 50 MP wide

20 MP ultrawide

12 MP telephoto

(Leica optics, LED flash, panorama, HDR) 50 MP wide

20 MP ultrawide

12 MP telephoto

8 MP periscope telephoto

(Leica optics, LED flash, panorama, HDR) Video (Main Camera) Up to 4K 60fps Up to 4K 60fps Up to 4K 60fps Selfie Camera 13 MP wide 13 MP wide

TOF 3D (depth, biometrics sensor) 13 MP wide

TOF 3D (depth, biometrics sensor) Chip Kirin 9000E Kirin 9000 Kirin 9000 Connection LTE, 5G LTE, 5G LTE, 5G Memory 128 GB, 8 GB RAM

256GB 8GB RAM

256GB 8GB RAM 256GB 8GB RAM Battery Capacity 4200 mAh

40W fast charging 4400 mAh

66W fast charging

50W wireless charging 4400 mAh

66W fast charging

50W wireless charging Price US$1 063.00 US$1 418.00 US$1 655.00

All the devices will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Pro and Pro Plus will also feature Face ID as well as support for a stylus. Like most Huawei high-end smartphones the camera array is the highlight feature. Especially for the Mate Pro Plus which will feature an 8 MP perioscope camera with 10x zoom and a 12 MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom. Huawei said that the device offers up to 17x optical zoom.

advertisement

Huawei seems to have kept up with Xiaomi when it comes to wireless charging. The Mate 40 Pro and Pro Plus all feature 50W wireless charging which Xiomi has in its flagship 10 Ultra.

Apps

Without Google Play services, Huawei has continued to build its own app ecosystem. The announcement for the new devices was paired with the launch of Petal Search and Maps. Huawei’s alternatives for Google Search and Maps. Huawei also announced the launch of HUAWEI Docs, available in more than 100 countries and supports document viewing over 50 formats that include pdf, doc and ppt. It is encouraging to see that the company is forging ahead to furnish it’s app library to make up for the vacuum that Google left.

Huawei is expected to make the devices available for purchase in November.