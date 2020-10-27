NetOne silently adds new board members, whilst former member resigns

For 2 years now, NetOne has been engulfed in a cycle of administrative chaos- from board members being charged with lying under oath to facing expulsion and mass resignations, it has been something akin to a movie.
The two most recent developments that are board related at NetOne are as follows; Winston Makamure resigned under “unclear circumstances” whilst 4 others (Chido Nyakudya, Tendero Mutero, Beaullah Chirume and Paul Mupfiga) were appointed as board members.
A walk down history
Below is a timeline of some things that have happened over the last few years concerning the NetOne Board;
- July 2020 – NetOne board member accused of lying under oath, freed on ZW$10k bail;
- April 2020 – NetOne Board Member Gets Fired As Administrative Chaos Continues
- March 2020 – NetOne Board Facing Expulsion Whilst CEO Continues To Be Investigated
- March 2020 – NetOne Board Member Was Appointed But Snubbed From Board Meetings
- March 2020 – Suspended NetOne Boss Wins Case Against NetOne Board
- February 2020 – ZACC & AG To Investigate NetOne Board After Muchenje Suspension
- December 2018 – Kazembe Kazembe Appoints A New Board For NetOne
- October 2018 – Minister Kazembe Kazembe Fires Netone Board, Reasons To Follow Soon
Beyond the chaos it’s interesting to look at the new appointees who join a board that consisted of 3 members Susan Mutangadura, Ranga Mavhunga and Douglas Mamvura.
Here’s what we know about the board members from their LinkedIn profiles and news around the web;
Chido Nyakudya
- Managing Director at Boka Floors since 2017
- Director of Marketing and Business Development
- Skilled in Marketing Management, Market Planning, Management, Strategic Planning, and Business Development.
Tendero Mutero
- Legal practitioner
- Worked as a law officer at the Ministry of Justice in Zimbabwe and in private practice as an attorney
Beaullah Chirume
- Manager in the public sector from 1998 till present
Hopefully the new board members will be able to finally instil some calm and order at the second largest mobile network as they go about their duties.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen