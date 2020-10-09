Steward Bank offering video banking for clients hesitant to leave their homes

Moving around in 2020 has been a hassle. Not only can it result in your death (no, seriously) but because of quarantine and suspension of services, the moving around itself is pretty difficult. Many businesses have opted to go fully or partially remote and banks have dealt with this

Earlier this year, BancABC announced BranchX. This is a “virtual bank” that allows clients to initiate transactions they normally have to go to branches for from the comfort of their homes.

Banks such as EcoBank, FBC and NMB updated their banking apps significantly to give clients more functionality from wherever they are.

Steward Bank as far back as early September launched video banking services to assist customers. Strangely they didn’t communicate with any media houses or send messages to their clients (or mine got lost somewhere on its way to me).

PurpleKonnect Video Banking as its called allows clients to use Skype, Zoom, WhatsApp and Sasai to get assistance from Steward Bank customer service workers for things they would usually walk into branches. Whilst Steward Bank hasn’t officially listed the actual functions you can perform the assumption is that this service will be for functions you can’t carry out via mobile banking (USSD/App).

Steward bank shared the following credentials for those interested in trying out the video banking services;

Branch Skype ID Zoom WhatsApp Sasai Victoria Falls Steward Bank Victoriafalls Skype VictoriaFalls Stewardbank 0786796407 0786796407 Masvingo Steward Bank Masvingo Skype Masvingo Zoom 0783264743 0783264743 101 KWAME Steward Bank 101 Kwame Skype 101 Kwame Zoom 0786598814 0786598814 Gweru Steward Bank Gweru Skype Gweru Zoom 0772197654 0772197654 Mutare Steward Bank Mutare Skype Mutare Zoom 0786113043 0786113043 Borrowdale Steward Bank Borrowdale Platinum Borrowdale Platinum 0776658600 0776658600 Eastgate Steward Bank Eastgate Skype Eastgate Zoom 0786661001 0786661001 Bulawayo/Bradfield Steward Bank Bradfieldskype Bradfieldzoom 0786838847 0786838847 Avondale Steward Bank Avondale Skype Avondale Zoom 0785392714 0785392714 Gunhill Steward Bank Gunhill Platinum Skype Gunhill Platnum 0786905299 0786905299

Another upgrade on the way?

Beyond the video banking services – Cassava Smartech recently announced that Steward Bank is working on a system upgrade that will open up revenue streams for the bank:

Steward Bank’s contribution has remained fairly stable and is expected to maintain that revenue share once the system upgrade project underway is completed. The project is expected to improve customer experience while opening up new revenue streams.

Whilst there’s no timeline for any dates as to when we can expect the upgrade to reach fruition that will be something for the banking sector and Steward clients to look out for.