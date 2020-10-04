TelOne system upgrade still ongoing

Yesterday TelOne released a statement that informed customers that the poor internet quality that they have been experiencing was due to the ISP being overwhelmed by the demand for internet brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the same statement, TelOne also notified customers of a system upgrade that was scheduled for the midnight 3/10/2020 to 03:00 4/10/2020. TelOne has released another statement regarding the system upgrade and it reads as follows:

Client Notice

Network Upgrade Update advertisement We apologise for the service disruption currently being experienced on our Internet service. This is due to the delicate network upgrade process which began last night and is still on-going. The upgrade will increase our network quality and improve your experience on TelOne Broadband.

We thank you for bearing with us at this time. We will continue to update you on progress and resumption of normal service.

TELONE MANAGEMENT

04/10/2020 TelOne

